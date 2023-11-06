In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: In Gaza, grieving continues as Israel strikes refugee camps

Dozens of civilians killed in renewed attacks on two refugee camps, officials and witnesses say.

People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids in Khan Younis, Gaza. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
Published On 6 Nov 2023

Israeli fighter jets have struck two refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 53 people and wounding dozens, according to health officials in the besieged enclave.

The attacks on Sunday came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive against Hamas, despite international appeals for a ceasefire or a “humanitarian pause”.

Air raids hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza overnight, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others, the Ministry of Health said.

Arafat Abu Mashaia, who lives in the camp, said the air raids flattened several multistorey residential buildings where people forced out of other parts of Gaza were sheltering.

“It was a true massacre,” he said, standing on the wreckage. “All here are peaceful people. I challenge anyone who says there were resistance [fighters] here.”

The camp, a built-up residential area, is located in the evacuation zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians to seek refuge as it focused its military offensive on the north.

Another air attack hit a house near a school at the Bureji refugee camp in central Gaza on Sunday, and staff at al-Aqsa Hospital said at least 13 people were killed. The camp is home to an estimated 46,000 people and was struck on Thursday as well.

Palestinian cameraman Mohammed Alaloul holds the shrouded body of one of his children killed in an Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Deir Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Palestinian cameraman Mohammed Alaloul holds the shrouded body of one of his children killed in an Israeli air raid on the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Advertisement
A family member reacts as Palestinian cameraman Mohammed Alaloul (bottom) covers the body of a relative killed in an Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Deir Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Alaloul, working for the Turkish Anadolu Agency, said his sons - Ahmed, 13, and four-year-old Qais - were killed in the bombing, along with his brother. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said more than 9,700 Palestinians have been killed in the territory in nearly a month of war, a number that is likely to rise as Israeli troops advance into dense, urban neighbourhoods. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on November 5, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Despite appeals and overseas demonstrations, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas and accusing it of using civilians as human shields. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
A man hides his face as he Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on November 5, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The Israeli army has expanded its military assault. The Gaza strip, a besieged Palestinian territory, is under heavy bombing from Israel in response to the large-scale attack carried out on October 7 by Hamas in Israel.
Critics say Israel’s air raids are often disproportionate, considering the large number of civilians killed. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on November 5, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in UN-run facilities. Deadly Israeli air raids have repeatedly hit and damaged those shelters. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
Advertisement
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram that Israel had 'directly' bombed civilian homes, adding that most of the dead were women and children. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on November 5, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Arab leaders have called for an immediate ceasefire. But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that 'would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7'. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
A man reacts as the body of his brother is removed from under the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Deir Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Blinken said humanitarian pauses could be critical in protecting civilians, getting aid in and getting foreign nationals out 'while still enabling Israel to achieve its objective, the defeat of Hamas'. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]