Photos: No end to Gaza killings as Israeli campaign nears a month

A limited window of time was issued by the Israeli army to allow people to move South.

Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Published On 5 Nov 2023

Israel continues to target besieged Gaza Strip’s densely populated residential areas, including three refugee camps in the past 24 hours.

Gaza health officials on Sunday said more than 9,770 people have been killed since the bombings began on October 7, nearly half of them children.

The assault on Gaza began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages.

The Palestinian telecommunications agency on Sunday said internet services have been cut across the besieged coastal enclave as Israeli warplanes strike hospitals and neighbourhoods.

Israel on Sunday again rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

This photo released by the Israeli military on Sunday shows its ground operation inside the Gaza Strip. [Israel Defense Forces via AP]
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of a house following Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of a house following Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Leaflets are dropped by the Israeli army over Gaza City telling people to evacuate towards the south of the Palestinian enclave on November 5
Leaflets are dropped by the Israeli army over Gaza City, telling people to evacuate towards the south of the Palestinian enclave on Sunday. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinians fleeing to the southern Gaza Strip, on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
Palestinian kids mop outside their home after the Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi refugee camp
Palestinian children clean outside their home after the Israeli bombardment in the al-Maghazi refugee camp. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
Officials on Sunday said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed since the bombings began on October 7, nearly half of them children. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
Palestinian children collect branches, amid fuel and cooking gas shortages, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
Palestinian children collect branches amid fuel and cooking gas shortages in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinians cook on firewood, amid fuel and cooking gas shortages, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
Palestinians cook on firewood amid fuel and cooking gas shortages in Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A child sits next to containers, as Palestinians collect water, amid a lack of clean and drinking water, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip
A child sits next to water containers in Rafah. Damage to water and sanitation infrastructure and the limited availability of fuel to pump water creates additional public health risks, said the United Nations. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Smoke rises during Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinians flee the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din street in Bureij on Sunday, Nov. 5
Israel on Sunday again rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]