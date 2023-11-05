Photos: No end to Gaza killings as Israeli campaign nears a month

Israel continues to target besieged Gaza Strip’s densely populated residential areas, including three refugee camps in the past 24 hours.

Gaza health officials on Sunday said more than 9,770 people have been killed since the bombings began on October 7, nearly half of them children.

The assault on Gaza began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages.

The Palestinian telecommunications agency on Sunday said internet services have been cut across the besieged coastal enclave as Israeli warplanes strike hospitals and neighbourhoods.

Israel on Sunday again rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.