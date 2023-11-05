In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

People march in Washington DC, San Francisco for Gaza ceasefire

People march in solidarity with Palestine in Washington, DC and California’s San Francisco demanding an end to the war.

Demonstrators fly Palestinian flags outside the White House during the National March on Washington for Palestine while calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas November 4
Published On 5 Nov 2023

Tens of thousands of people have gathered in the capital of the United States to demand a ceasefire in Gaza as Washington continues to resist calls for an end to the war despite the mounting death toll.

The demonstrators in Washington, DC on Saturday directed their anger towards President Joe Biden, accusing him of enabling genocide against Palestinians.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide,” the protesters chanted.

United Nations experts have warned of a growing risk of genocide in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless bombardment of the enclave, which was launched in response to Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israeli communities.

People take part in a "Palestine Solidarity" march in San Francisco, California
People take part in a "Palestine Solidarity" march in San Francisco, California, on November 4
People take part in a "Palestine Solidarity" march in San Francisco, California
People take part in a "Palestine Solidarity" march in San Francisco, California
With the U.S Capitol n the background thousands of protesters rally during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Freedom Plaza in Washington
Demonstrators rally outside the White House in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Washington, U.S.
With the U.S. Capitol n the background thousands of anti-war activists rally during a pro-Palestinian demonstration asking to cease fire in Gaza, at Freedom Plaza in Washington
Thousands of mostly young people filled the streets of downtown Washington, DC, on Saturday afternoon to protest against the Biden administration's support of Israel and its continued military campaign in Gaza. [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]