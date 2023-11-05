Tens of thousands of people have gathered in the capital of the United States to demand a ceasefire in Gaza as Washington continues to resist calls for an end to the war despite the mounting death toll.

The demonstrators in Washington, DC on Saturday directed their anger towards President Joe Biden, accusing him of enabling genocide against Palestinians.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide,” the protesters chanted.

United Nations experts have warned of a growing risk of genocide in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless bombardment of the enclave, which was launched in response to Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israeli communities.

Protesters have also rallied in Indonesia and Pakistan calling for an end to Israeli strikes on Gaza.