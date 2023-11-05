In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Tens of thousands march across the world for Gaza ceasefire

People march in solidarity with Palestine in the US, Indonesia and Pakistan, demanding an end to the war.

Demonstrators fly Palestinian flags outside the White House in the US during the National March on Washington for Palestine while calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on November 4, 2023 [Drew Angerer/Getty Images via AFP]
Published On 5 Nov 2023

Tens of thousands of people have gathered in the capital of the United States to demand a ceasefire in Gaza as Washington continues to resist calls for an end to the war despite the mounting death toll.

The demonstrators in Washington, DC on Saturday directed their anger towards President Joe Biden, accusing him of enabling genocide against Palestinians.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide,” the protesters chanted.

United Nations experts have warned of a growing risk of genocide in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless bombardment of the enclave, which was launched in response to Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israeli communities.

Protesters have also rallied in Indonesia and Pakistan calling for an end to Israeli strikes on Gaza.

People take part in a 'Palestine Solidarity' march in San Francisco, California, on November 4, 2023. [Amy Osborne/AFP]
Several US cities have seen protests against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. [Amy Osborne/AFP]
With the US Capitol in the background, thousands of protesters rally during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC. [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]
Demonstrators rally outside the White House in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Washington, DC. [Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]
People gather at the National Monument complex to attend a rally supporting Palestinians in Gaza in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Muhbas S/Antara Foto via Reuters]
Protesters display posters during a rally in support of the Palestinians in Gaza, at the National Monument in Jakarta. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Thousands of supporters of a religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) take part in a rally against the Israeli air strikes on Gaza to show solidarity with Palestinian people in Islamabad, Pakistan. [WK Yousafzai/AP Photo]
People carry a large Palestinian flag as they take part in a rally in solidarity with Palestinian people, in Islamabad. [WK Yousafzai/AP Photo]