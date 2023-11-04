The Israeli army intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, hitting schools, mosques and more hospitals in the besieged enclave, a day after attacking a convoy of ambulances transporting critically wounded patients from the al-Shifa Hospital to the Rafah border crossing,

At least 231 people were killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours alone, Ministry of Health spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said.

This brings the overall death toll since October 7 to 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

The Israeli army has been targeting solar panels installed in hospitals and residential homes, cutting off the only remaining source of electricity for many Palestinian civilians.

At least 15 people were killed and 54 were wounded when an Israeli missile struck al-Fakhoora school run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Jabalia refugee camp, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

It was the third major attack on the Jabalia camp.

The plight of hospitals in Gaza has been becoming increasingly dire. Israeli forces hit the power generator of al-Wafa Hospital, while the generators of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip “completely” shut down due to the fuel shortage, the Interior Ministry of the Gaza Strip said.

That hospital attack comes a day after the Israeli army attacked the entrance to al-Shifa Hospital and areas surrounding al-Quds Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital.

The entrance of al-Nasser Children’s Hospital in Gaza City was also attacked on Saturday, as were two mosques in southern Gaza City.