Israel ramps up attacks in Gaza, striking schools, hospitals and mosques

The civilian casualties have spiraled with a UN school-turned-shelter and hospitals targeted.

Palestinian rescuers attempt to put out a fire as they stand on the rubble of a collapsed building following a strike by the Israeli military on Khan Yunis
Palestinian rescuers attempt to put out a fire as they stand on the rubble of a collapsed building following an attack by the Israeli military on Khan Younis on November 4. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Published On 4 Nov 2023

The Israeli army intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, hitting schools, mosques and more hospitals in the besieged enclave, a day after attacking a convoy of ambulances transporting critically wounded patients from the al-Shifa Hospital to the Rafah border crossing,

At least 231 people were killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours alone, Ministry of Health spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said.

This brings the overall death toll since October 7 to 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

The Israeli army has been targeting solar panels installed in hospitals and residential homes, cutting off the only remaining source of electricity for many Palestinian civilians.

At least 15 people were killed and 54 were wounded when an Israeli missile struck al-Fakhoora school run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Jabalia refugee camp, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

It was the third major attack on the Jabalia camp.

The plight of hospitals in Gaza has been becoming increasingly dire. Israeli forces hit the power generator of al-Wafa Hospital, while the generators of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip “completely” shut down due to the fuel shortage, the Interior Ministry of the Gaza Strip said.

That hospital attack comes a day after the Israeli army attacked the entrance to al-Shifa Hospital and areas surrounding al-Quds Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital.

The entrance of al-Nasser Children’s Hospital in Gaza City was also attacked on Saturday, as were two mosques in southern Gaza City.

A Palestinian woman sits on the rubbles as rescuers look for her relatives following the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis
A Palestinian woman sits amid the rubble as rescuers look for her relatives following the Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinians look at the destruction after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis
Palestinians survey the destruction after Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
A view of smoke rising from Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel
A view of smoke rising from Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, on November 4, 2023. [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
In this undated image provided by the Israeli military, soldiers take part in their ground campaign in the Gaza Strip.
In this undated image provided by the Israeli military, soldiers take part in their ground campaign in the Gaza Strip. [Israel Defense Forces via AP Photo]
Palestinians react following a strike at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
Palestinians in shock and mourning following an attack at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. [Anas al-Shareef/Reuters]
A Palestinian child reacts following a strike at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Jabalia refugee camp
A Palestinian child reacts following an attack on a UN-run school in the Jabalia refugee camp. [Anas al-Shareef/Reuters]
A man rushes with a toddler in his arms into Al-Shifa hospital following the Israeli bombardment of Gaza City's Mansura neighbourhood, in the eastern suburb of Shujaiya on November 4
A man rushes with a toddler in his arms into al-Shifa hospital following the Israeli bombardment of Gaza City's Mansura neighbourhood, in the eastern suburb of Shujaiya. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
A Palestinian holds the body of a child wrapped in a shroud as another reacts next to him, outside a hospital following Israel's bombardment of Gaza City's eastern suburb of Shujaiya on November 4
A Palestinian man holds the body of a child wrapped in a shroud outside a hospital following Israel's bombardment of Gaza City's eastern suburb of Shujaiya. [Dawood Nemer/AFP]
Palestinians pray over the bodies of those killed following Israel's bombardment of Gaza City's eastern suburb of Shujaiya on November 4
Palestinians pray over the bodies of those killed following Israel's bombardment of Gaza City's eastern suburb of Shujaiya. [Dawood Nemer/AFP]
The relative of a person killed a day earlier in an Israeli strike that hit the entrance of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, reacts during a funeral held for the victims on November 4
The relative of a person killed a day earlier in an Israeli attack that hit the entrance of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City at a funeral held for the victims. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]