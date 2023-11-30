Demonstrators around the world have rallied to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People condemning Israel’s war on Gaza and calling for a permanent ceasefire.

Protests were held on Wednesday in Manila, Tunis, Tehran, Karachi, Beirut, Harare, Tokyo, Stockholm, London, Johannesburg, Quezon City, Milan and elsewhere.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed on November 29 each year to mark the anniversary of Resolution 181, when the UN General Assembly on this day in 1947 adopted a resolution to partition Palestine into two states.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials.

The aerial and ground offensive on the tiny coastal enclave has since killed some 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to Palestinian health authorities.

On Thursday, mediator Qatar said Israel and Hamas had agreed to extend a fragile truce that started on November 24 for another day.