In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Worldwide rallies in solidarity with Palestinians, condemning Israel’s war

Protests held to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

People hold Palestinian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Karachi, Pakistan.
People hold Palestinian flags during a demonstration in Karachi, Pakistan. [Rehan Khan/EPA]
Published On 30 Nov 2023

Demonstrators around the world have rallied to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People condemning Israel’s war on Gaza and calling for a permanent ceasefire.

Protests were held on Wednesday in Manila, Tunis, Tehran, Karachi, Beirut, Harare, Tokyo, Stockholm, London, Johannesburg, Quezon City, Milan and elsewhere.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed on November 29 each year to mark the anniversary of Resolution 181, when the UN General Assembly on this day in 1947 adopted a resolution to partition Palestine into two states.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials.

The aerial and ground offensive on the tiny coastal enclave has since killed some 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to Palestinian health authorities.

On Thursday, mediator Qatar said Israel and Hamas had agreed to extend a fragile truce that started on November 24 for another day.

People hold mock bodies symbolizing dead Palestinian children during a demonstration on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
People hold mock bodies symbolising dead Palestinian children during a demonstration on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in Islamabad, Pakistan. [Sohail Shahzad/EPA]
Members of womens rights organizations hold signs supporting Palestine, during a rally in observance of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 29 November 2023.
Members of women's rights groups hold signs supporting Palestine during a rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, the Philippines. [Rolex Dela Pena/EPA]
A protester raises her painted arm during a rally in observance of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.
A protester raises her painted arm during the rally in Quezon City. [Rolex Dela Pena/EPA]
Some of the thousands of people protest as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Various political parties including the ruling African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party, as well as pro-Palestine groups, rally in Johannesburg, South Africa. [Kim Ludbrook/EPA]
Palestinian and Lebanese activists carry a Palestinian flag during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people, under the slogan 'Stop the aggression and lift the siege on Gaza' outside of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UN-ESCWA) headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon.
People carry a Palestinian flag during a protest at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon. [Wael Hamzen/EPA]
People stand near mock objects depicting deceased children during a campaign to collect money and aid material for Palestinians in Gaza at Palestine square, in Tehran, Iran.
People stand near mock objects symbolising dead children during a campaign to collect donations for Palestinians in Gaza at Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
A Tunisian activist gestures while displaying a banner during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in Tunis, Tunisia.
Tunisians protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Tunis. [Mohamed Messara/ EPA]
People sit as they watch a play on the ongoing situation in Gaza at the Theater in the Park, during the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in Harare, Zimbabwe.
People in Harare, Zimbabwe watch a play on the continuing situation in Gaza. [Aaron Ufumeli/EPA]
People gather and demonstrate on the street asking the stop of war in Gaza and to express their solidarity with Palestinian people as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in Tokyo, Japan.
Demonstrators in Tokyo, Japan demand a stop to the war in Gaza. [David Mareuil/Anadolu]
Students wave Palestinian flags and hold a banner reading 'Out Israel and military from the University' inside the University of Milan in solidarity with Palestine and to ask the University to sever ties with Israeli institutions and military industries in Milan, Italy.
Students at the University of Milan, Italy, wave Palestinian flags and hold a banner reading, 'Out Israel and military from the University'. [Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu]
People gather and demonstrate demanding the permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to express their solidarity with Palestinian people as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in London, United Kingdom.
People in London, UK, rally to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. [Rasid Necati Aslım/Anadolu]
People, holding banners and Palestinian flags, gather to stage protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza on November 29, 2023 in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.
People holding banners and Palestinian flags stage a protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. [Atila Altuntas/Anadolu]