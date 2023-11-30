Ten Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals held captive in Gaza were freed by Hamas on Wednesday, after which Israel released another 30 Palestinian women and child prisoners.

It was the sixth and latest exchange of captives under a temporary ceasefire agreement in the Gaza war.

Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed by Hamas in an earlier release.

The Palestinians released from Israeli jails included 16 minors and 14 women. Over the years, Israel has imprisoned thousands of Palestinians, many held in administrative detention without charge.

Among the freed Palestinians was prominent activist Ahed Tamimi. The 22-year-old Palestinian icon was arrested during Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank on November 6.

On Friday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day temporary truce and captive exchange. This was extended for two days late on Monday and extended for a second time early on Thursday morning.

Since Friday, at least 74 captives from Israel and 210 Palestinians have been released. Further prisoner exchanges are expected to take place.

On October 7, Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas which killed 1,200 people.

Israeli attacks have since killed at least 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, in Gaza.