Photos: Hamas and Israel exchange more captives for prisoners

Israel frees 30 Palestinians after 10 Israelis and two foreigners were released by Hamas in Gaza.

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is carried during a welcome ceremony for prisoners freed from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, during a welcome ceremony in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
A newly released Palestinian prisoner is carried during a welcome ceremony in Ramallah for prisoners freed from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli captives released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Published On 29 Nov 2023

Hamas and Israel released more captives and prisoners under a fragile truce that held for a fifth day as international mediators in Qatar worked to extend it.

Israel said on Tuesday that 10 of its citizens and two Thai nationals were freed by Hamas and had been returned to Israel, bringing the total number of freed captives to 86 from about 240 people taken to the Gaza Strip after Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel.

Soon after, Israel released 30 Palestinians from its jails, bringing the total number of freed prisoners to 180.

The list of released Palestinians included the names of 15 children – 12 from Jerusalem and three from the occupied West Bank – and 15 women – five from Jerusalem and 10 from the West Bank.

Late on Monday, Qatar announced an agreement to extend the initial four-day pause for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out. The truce is due to end after one more exchange on Wednesday night.

However, the heads of the US and Israeli intelligence agencies were in Qatar, a key mediator with Hamas, to discuss extending the truce and releasing more people.

Ahmed Salaima, 14, center, a Palestinian prisoner released by Israel, is hugged by his father as he arrives home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud.
Ahmed Salaima (C), a 14-year-old Palestinian prisoner released by Israel, is hugged by his father as he arrives home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
Moataz Salaima, 15, center, a Palestinian prisoner released by Israel, poses for a photo with his parents as he arrives home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud.
Moataz Salaima, 15, centre, poses for a photo with his parents as he arrives home in Ras al-Amud after his release from an Israeli jail. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
Men wave the Hamas flag as a crowd surrounds a Red Cross bus carrying Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Men wave the Hamas flag as a crowd in Ramallah surrounds a Red Cross bus carrying Palestinians released from Israeli jails. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
A newly released Palestinian prisoner (R) greets friends and relatives while disembarking a Red Cross bus transporting prisoners freed from Israeli jails.
A newly released Palestinian prisoner (right) greets friends and relatives while disembarking from a Red Cross bus. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Newly released Palestinian prisoner Manal Dudeen hugs her daughter after disembarking a Red Cross bus transporting prisoners freed from Israeli jails.
Newly released Palestinian prisoner Manal Dudeen hugs her daughter after disembarking from the bus. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Newly released Palestinian prisoner Rouba Assi hugs relatives during a welcome ceremony for prisoners freed from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, during a welcome ceremony in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Newly released Palestinian Rouba Assi hugs relatives during the welcome ceremony in Ramallah. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters accompany newly released hostages before handing them over to the Red Cross in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 28
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters accompany newly released captives before handing them over to the Red Cross in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. [AFP]
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters accompany a newly released hostage before the hand over to the Red Cross in Rafah
Ten Israeli women, including a 17-year-old teenager, were released by Hamas on the fifth day of the truce. [AFP]
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters accompany newly released hostages before handing them over to the Red Cross in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 28
Adding to the 60 Israeli captives who have been released since fighting paused on Friday, 19 Thais, a Filipino and a Russian-Israeli have also been freed - though not part of the truce agreement. [AFP]
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters accompany a newly released hostage before handing them over to the Red Cross in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 28
Hamas and other fighter groups are believed to still hold about 160 people out of 240 seized in their October 7 attack into southern Israel that led to the Israeli war on Gaza. [AFP]
A vehicle carrying newly released hostages, held since Hamas' October 7 attacks, drives to Ramat Gan's Sheba medical centre in the Tel Aviv district.
A vehicle carrying newly released captives drives to Sheba Medical Center in the Tel Aviv district of Ramat Gan. [Jack Guez/AFP]