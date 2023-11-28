In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

India workers trapped for weeks in Himalayan tunnel on verge of rescue

Rescuers resorted to manual digging after the drilling machine broke down irreparably because of the region’s mountainous terrain.

A worker arrives at the site of the Silkyara tunnel that collapsed while being under construction, to join in rescue operations, in Uttarkashi, India, 27 November 2023. Rescue and relief operations
A worker arrives at the site to join the rescue operations. [Harish Tyagi/EPA]
Published On 28 Nov 2023

Officials in India say they are on the verge of rescuing the 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed Himalayan tunnel for over two weeks in the country’s north after rescuers drilled their way through debris to reach them.

The workers are likely to be pulled out on Tuesday through a passageway made of welded pipes which rescuers pushed through dirt and rocks.

“Soon all the laborers brothers will be taken out,” Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand state where the accident occurred, posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Kirti Panwar, a state government spokesperson, said about a dozen men had worked overnight to manually dig through rocks and debris, taking turns to drill using hand-held drilling tools and clearing out the muck in what he said was the final stretch of the rescue operation.

Rescuers resorted to manual digging after the drilling machine broke down irreparably on Friday while drilling horizontally from the front because of the region’s mountainous terrain.

Authorities on Tuesday said rescuers had managed to drill through over 50 metres (164 feet) in total so far. Rescue teams have inserted pipes into dug-out areas and welded them together so the workers could be brought out on wheeled stretchers.

The workers have been trapped since November 12 when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5km (2.8-mile) tunnel they were building to collapse about 200 metres (656 feet) from the entrance.

Most of the trapped workers are labourers from across the country. Many of their families have travelled to the location, where they have camped out for days to get updates on the rescue effort and in hopes of seeing their relatives soon.

Authorities have supplied the trapped workers with hot meals through a 15cm (6-inch) pipe after days of surviving only on dry food sent through a narrower pipe. They are getting oxygen through a separate pipe, and more than a dozen doctors, including psychiatrists, have been at the site monitoring their health.

The tunnel they were building was designed as part of the Char Dhaam all-weather road, which will connect various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Some experts say the project, a flagship initiative of the federal government, will exacerbate fragile conditions in the upper Himalayas, where several towns are built atop landslide debris.

A general view of the site
Rescue and relief operations continue for the 41 workers who remain trapped after the tunnel on the Brahmakal Yamunotri National Highway collapsed on 12 November, 2023. [Harish Tyagi/EPA]
Ambulance and emergency vehicles are on standby
Ambulance and emergency vehicles are on standby near the entrance of the collapsed tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state. [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel
Rescue teams digging by hand are on the verge of breaking through to reach 41 men. [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]
Women watch the rescue operations
Women watch the rescue operations from a hillside. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Heavy machinery, rescue workers and experts gather inside the tunnel
Heavy machinery, rescue workers and experts gather inside the tunnel during rescue operations. [Harish Tyagi/EPA]
A group of miners with a digging tool
A group of miners arrives at the site to join the rescue operations. [Harish Tyagi/EPA]
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel wait to enter a tunnel during rescue operations for trapped workers, after the tunnel collapsed, in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 28, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Rescue teams wait to enter the tunnel. Most of the trapped workers are labourers from across the country. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]