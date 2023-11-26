In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Tears and joy as second batch of 39 Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons

Palestinian prisoners were freed late on Saturday after 13 Israelis were released from Gaza as part of a truce agreement.

Released Palestinians react from inside a vehicle after leaving the Israeli military's Ofer Prison, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early on Sunday, November 26. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 26 Nov 2023

A second batch of 39 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons have been released as part of an agreement between the Israeli government and the group Hamas.

Hundreds of people greeted the International Committee of the Red Cross bus carrying the Palestinians as it arrived in al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

Crowds chanted “God is Great” as the bus arrived, and several young men stood on the roof of the vehicle. Many in the crowd held Hamas flags and chanted pro-Hamas slogans.

Many Palestinians view prisoners held by Israel, including those implicated in attacks, as heroes resisting occupation, and have celebrated their release.

The arrival of the Palestinian prisoners, six women and 33 children, has brought tears and joy as they were received by their families in the occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Their discharge came after the Hamas group released 13 Israeli captives.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar brokered a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the exchange of 50 civilian captives for Palestinian prisoners.

Relatives of prominent Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis (C) welcome her at her home in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem early on November 26, 2023, after detainees were released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip
Relatives of prominent Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis (centre) welcome her at her home in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem early on Sunday. [Oren Ziv/AFP]
Shuruq Dwayat, left, a Palestinian prisoner released by Israel, is hugged by relatives as she arrives home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Bahar, early Sunday Nov. 26
Shorouq Dwayyat, left, a Palestinian prisoner released by Israel, is hugged by relatives as she arrives home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Bahar. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
Red Cross staff and Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages stand inside a bus as they are welcomed by crowds in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Released Palestinian prisoners react after leaving the Israeli military prison, Ofer, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 26
Released Palestinian prisoners react after leaving Ofer Prison amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Released Palestinian prisoners react after leaving the Israeli military prison, Ofer, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 26
People cheer after Palestinian prisoners are released. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
People react as Palestinian prisoners leave after being released from the Israeli military prison, Ofer, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 26
People react as Palestinian prisoners leave after being released from the Israeli military prison. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Released Palestinian prisoners react after leaving the Israeli military prison, Ofer, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 26
Palestinian prisoners (wearing grey jumpers) cheer among supporters in Ramallah. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
People wave the Palestinian flag as Palestinian prisoners leave after being released from the Israeli military prison, Ofer, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 26
People wave the Palestinian flag as prisoners are released from Ofer Prison. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinian former prisoner Maysoon al-Jabali (R), who was jailed in Israel since 2015, greets her family and relatives upon her arrival at her home in Al-Shawawreh village near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on November 26
Palestinian former prisoner Maysoon al-Jabali (right), jailed in Israel since 2015, greets her family and relatives upon her arrival at her home in Al-Shawawreh, a village near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem. [Hazem Bader/AFP]