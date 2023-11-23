In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel steps up attacks on Gaza before truce

Mass bombardment ‘keeps creating tragedies and misery for Palestinians’.

Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes are buried in a mass grave in Khan Younis
The burial of 111 Palestinians in a mass grave in Khan Younis. The remains, which bore only numbers, had come from the Indonesian and al-Shifa hospitals in northern Gaza, according to members of the committee at the burial site. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Published On 23 Nov 2023

Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza in advance of an agreed truce with Hamas, killing dozens of Palestinians across the bombarded territory.

The relentless raids on Wednesday dimmed hopes that the expected four-day pause would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

“The ongoing mass bombardment of the Gaza Strip keeps creating tragedies and misery for Palestinians,” said Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Khan Younis.

Three attacks in northern Gaza killed dozens of people, including entire families. There were also deadly air raids in the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, including a building that houses a charity next to the Kuwait Speciality Hospital in Rafah.

Southern Gaza has been designated as a supposedly safe area by the Israeli army, but its continuous bombardment there means that the area is “equally dangerous” to the north and “people are equally at risk of losing their life”, Mahmoud said.

In central Gaza, Israeli forces hit residential buildings in Deir el-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa, sparking fears of multiple deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued raiding towns across the occupied West Bank. In one such incident, six Palestinians were shot dead in Tulkarem, the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health said.

Palestinians burry their relatives, killed in the Israeli bombardment, in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians bury their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians mourn the members of the Abu Shalama family killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.
Gaza residents mourn the members of the Abu Shalama family killed in an Israeli air raid on Rafah. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians bring the body of a relative killed in The Israeli bombardment to a morgue in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip.
Palestinians bring the body of a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment to a morgue in Deir el-Balah. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians mourn over the body of a relative during the funeral for six Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem.
Palestinians mourn over the body of a relative during the funeral for six Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Injured Palestinian children receive treatment at Al-Aqsa Hospital following the bombardment of the Israeli army on Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
An injured Palestinian child receives treatment at al-Aqsa Hospital following the bombardment of the Israeli army on Deir el-Balah. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
Doctors examine the Palestinians, including children injured as a result of the attacks of the Israeli army at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
Doctors at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah examine Palestinians injured during Israeli air raids. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Civil defense team and civilians make search and rescue efforts following an Israeli attack on a house belonging to the Oveyda family on the 47th day of the conflict in Rafah, Gaza.
Civil defence team search for survivors and victims killed following an Israeli attack on a house belonging to the Oveyda family in Rafah. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
A lifeless body is pulled out among the rubble of the destroyed building as civil defense team and civilians make search and rescue efforts following an Israeli attack on a house belonging to the Oveyda family on the 47th day of the conflict in Rafah, Gaza.
A lifeless body is pulled out from the rubble of a destroyed house in Rafah. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
In this photograph taken near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, a plume of smoke rises over Beit Hanoun in Northern Gaza after an Israeli air strike on November 22, 2023 in Sederot, Israel.
A plume of smoke rises over Beit Hanoon in northern Gaza after an Israeli attack. [Christopher Furlong/Getty Images]