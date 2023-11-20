In Pictures

Photos: Dozens of premature babies evacuated from Gaza to Egypt

All the babies are ‘fighting serious infections and continue needing healthcare’, a WHO spokesperson says.

Egyptian medics stand by with incubators to receive premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip
Egyptian medics stand by with incubators to receive premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on November 20, 2023. [AFP]
A group of 28 premature babies from Gaza have been evacuated from a hospital inside the besieged Palestinian enclave to Egypt to receive treatment, according to Egyptian television footage and a Palestinian hospital doctor.

“The babies arrived to me from al-Shifa Hospital. They were in a catastrophic condition when they got here,” said Dr Mohammad Salama, head of the neonatal unit at Al-Helal Al-Emirati Maternity Hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Medical staff on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing were seen on Monday carefully picking up babies from inside ambulances and placing them in mobile incubators, which were then wheeled across a car park towards other ambulances.

The babies, from a total of 31 who were moved on Sunday from the besieged al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to the maternity hospital in Rafah as a first step towards evacuation, wore only nappies and tiny green hats.

“The 28 babies have now safely arrived in Egypt. Three babies still remain at the Emirati Hospital and continue to receive treatment,” a World Health Organization spokesperson said in an emailed response to the Reuters news agency.

Asked about the babies’ conditions, he said: “All babies are fighting serious infections and continue needing healthcare.”

A nurse prepares premature babies for transport to Egypt after they were evacuated from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to a hospital in Rafah
A nurse prepares premature babies for transport to Egypt at Al-Helal Al-Emirati Maternity Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Medics prepare premature babies for transport to Egypt after they were evacuated from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to a hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday
Medics feed the babies before they are sent to Egypt for care. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
A nurse prepares premature babies for transport to Egypt after they were evacuated from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to a hospital in Rafah
The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said it transported 28 premature babies across the border on November 20, 2023, in an operation organized with UN agencies. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
A nurse prepares premature babies for transport to Egypt after they were evacuated from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to a hospital in Rafah
Three babies remain at the Emirati Hospital and continue to receive treatment. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Medics prepare premature babies for transport to Egypt after they were evacuated from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to a hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday
Medics transport premature babies to Egypt after they were evacuated from al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which had been surrounded by Israeli forces, then searched and its staff, patients and displaced people interrogated. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Premature babies, who were evacuated from Al Shifa hospital, lie in an ambulance before they are transported for treatment in UAE, at Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in Rafah
The babies arrived in Egypt wearing nappies and tiny green hats. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Premature babies, who were evacuated from Al Shifa hospital, lie in an ambulance before they are transported for treatment in UAE, at Rafah border crossing with Egypt
The premature babies ride Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances through the Rafah crossing to Egypt. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Medics transfer premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza to ambulances on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border
Medical staff on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing carefully pick up the babies from inside ambulances and place them in mobile incubators. [Egyptian Ministry of Health via Reuters]
Medics transfer premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza to ambulances on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border
Egyptian medics wheel a premature Palestinian baby evacuated from Gaza to an ambulance on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing. [AFP]