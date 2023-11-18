In Pictures

No end to Palestinian suffering with no end to Israel’s war on Gaza

Many people were killed and wounded in Israeli attacks on two schools in northern Gaza.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in the hospital in Khan Younis.
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, outside a hospital in Khan Younis, in the south of the strip, November 18, 2023. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Published On 18 Nov 2023

Israeli air raids have killed many Palestinians at the al-Fakhoora School, run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), in the Jabalia refugee camp and another school in Tal al-Zaatar, also in northern Gaza.

At least 50 people were killed in the attack on the al-Fakhoora School, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Saturday. It said the two attacks killed and injured hundreds of people, with a combined estimated death toll of 200.

Several hundred people were believed to have taken shelter at both schools, fleeing the non-stop Israeli attacks. The attack on al-Fakhoora is believed to have taken place in the early hours of the morning, while the attack on Tal al-Zaatar took place later in the day.

The Israeli military had told Palestinians to move from north Gaza for their safety, but deadly air raids continued to hit central and southern areas of the narrow coastal territory.

According to United Nations figures, about 1.6 million people have been displaced inside Gaza in six weeks of fighting. The Israeli army’s relentless air and ground campaign has since killed at least 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to Palestinian officials.

A view of destruction after Israeli attakcs hit residential buildings at Jabalia Camp in Jabalia, Gaza.
A view of the destruction after Israeli attacks hit residential buildings at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu via Getty Images]
A Palestinian man reacts over the body of a relative as bodies of those killed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp are lined up, at the Indonesian hospital, northern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian man finds a relative's bodies lying among the shrouded remains of those killed in Israeli air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp, at the Indonesian hospital, northern Gaza Strip. [Ahmed Alarini/AP Photo]
Palestinians pray over the bodies of people killed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp, at the Indonesian hospital, northern Gaza Strip.
Tamara Alrifai, spokesperson for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said people sheltered in UN-run schools thinking they would be safe there. 'But nowhere is safe in Gaza, not even our schools,' she told Al Jazeera. [Ahmed Alarini/AP Photo]
Palestinians search the rubble of a building for survivors follwoing Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian officials put the estimated death toll at 200 in the Israeli attacks on the al-Fakhoora School and another school in Tal al-Zaatar, in northern Gaza. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinians check taxis that were hit by the Israeli military along Salah al-Din Street, on the outskirts of Gaza City.
Palestinians check taxis that were hit by the Israeli military along Salah al-Din Street - the route that people evacuating to the south are supposed to take - on the outskirts of Gaza City. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street, on the outskirts of Gaza City, during the ongoing Israeli bombardment.
Palestinians flee to southern Gaza along Salah al-Din Street, on the outskirts of Gaza City. According to UN figures, some 1.6 million people have been displaced inside Gaza since the war started on October 7. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
A man carries an injured child as Palestinians fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza, walk along a road leading to the southern areas of the enclave.
A man carries an injured child as Palestinians fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza, walk along a road leading to the southern areas of the enclave. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Israeli soldiers watch from their position as Palestinians fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza walk down a road leading to the southern areas of the enclave.
Israeli soldiers watch from their position as Palestinians escape from the north of the besieged enclave on foot, to the south. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians queue for clean water in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians queue for clean water in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Gaza has received only 10 percent of its required food supplies each day in shipments from Egypt, according to the UN, and the water system shutdown has left most of the population drinking contaminated water. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians sell firewood during the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Ballah.
Palestinians sell firewood during the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Deir el-Balah. The UN has warned that Gaza's 2.3 million people are running critically short of food and water. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
Smoke billows following Israeli strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Smoke billows following Israeli attacks on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Said Khatib/AFP]