Demonstrators the world over have rallied in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, condemning the high rate of civilian casualties in Israeli attacks and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Protests were held on Thursday across Spain and in Mexico City, Rotterdam, New York, Rabat and elsewhere.

People also showed solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for a ceasefire during various 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers across Asia.

Students across Spain held a second strike following similar action last month. University and high school students gathered in 38 cities, including Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Malaga, Bilbao, Zaragoza and Madrid.

Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians in Gaza have grown more than a month into the war, which started after Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

Israel responded to Hamas’s attack with air strikes and a ground invasion of northern Gaza, vowing to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed to be buried under rubble.

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday over a lack of fuel, triggering a blackout of communications that could be long term.

Israel has signalled its offensive against Hamas could next target the south, where most of the enclave’s two-million-strong population has taken refuge.