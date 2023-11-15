The continuous Israeli bombardment and ground invasion in northern Gaza has caused another 200,000 people to flee south in the past 10 days, according to the United Nations’ humanitarian office (OCHA).

The agency said on Tuesday only one hospital in the north is capable of treating patients. Some of the fighting is around hospitals, where patients, newborns and medics are stranded with no electricity and dwindling supplies.

Israel has ordered civilians to evacuate from Gaza City and surrounding areas in the north, but the southern part of the besieged territory is not much safer. Israel carries out frequent air raids throughout Gaza, hitting what it says are Hamas targets but often killing women and children.

On Tuesday, dozens of people were killed and wounded in the southern city of Khan Younis.

More than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began, and UN-run shelters in the south are already severely overcrowded.