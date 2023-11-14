In Pictures

Rains increase suffering of those living in makeshift tents in south Gaza

Possibility of flooding raises fears of overwhelmed sewage system and spread of disease.

People walk at a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, following rain, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
A tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians after rain in Khan Younis on November 13, 2023. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Published On 14 Nov 2023

A heavy downpour in Gaza that followed six weeks of war has brought with it new concerns and challenges for thousands of Palestinians who have lost their homes, those forced to live in flimsy tents and others fleeing south to escape the Israeli military bombardment.

The start of the rainy season and the possibility of flooding has increased fears that the enclave’s damaged sewage system will be overwhelmed and will spread disease.

“We’re very concerned. We’ve already got outbreaks of diarrhoeal diseases. We’ve already recorded well over 30,000 cases when we would normally expect 2,000 cases in the same period,” said Margaret Harris, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said the start of the rainy season could mark “the most difficult week in Gaza” since the conflict began.

Other aid agencies said trying to meet the daily needs of Palestinians has meant they’ve been unable to plan ahead for potential flooding.

Lightening illuminates the sky during a storm over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14
Lightening illuminates the sky during a storm over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Children take shelter from the rain under a tent at a school in Rafah run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). [Said Khatib/AFP]
Children walk at a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, following a rainfall, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
The arrival of winter rains sends muddy water running through a camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A woman stands under a plastic sheet spread to protect from rain in the area outside tents pitched by Palestinians taking shelter from Israeli bombardment around Nasser Hospital, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14
A plastic sheet is spread to protect from the chilly rain that has seeped through tents pitched by Palestinians taking shelter outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A boy stands in the rain at a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14
More than 70 percent of the besieged enclave's residents have been displaced by the war, and many say no place is safe, not even UNRWA schools, like this one in Rafah, where families have sought shelter. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A woman stands outside one of the tents pitched by Palestinians taking shelter from Israeli bombardment around Nasser Hospital, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14
With water in short supply in Gaza, the rain initially brought respite, but humanitarian groups warn of the risk of it spreading disease in camps like this one near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A man digs with a shovel outside a tent among others pitched by Palestinians taking shelter from Israeli bombardment around Nasser Hospital, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14
A man digs a trench to try to prevent rain from flowing into his tent outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where rains have turned the ground into slippery mud. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A woman walks past a girl stands outside the entrance of a tent covered with plastic insulation, pitched with others by Palestinians taking shelter from Israeli bombardment around Nasser Hospital, in Khan Yunis
Families fortify their tents as much as possible to stay dry, including with plastic insulation. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Children walk at a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, following rainfall, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
In Khan Younis and other areas dotted with temporary shelters, humanitarian agencies are struggling to provide aid. The rain has made matters worse. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
This picture taken on November 14, 2023 shows a view of some of the tents pitched by Palestinians taking shelter from Israeli bombardment around Nasser Hospital, in Khan Yunis
Plastic tarps spread over flimsy tents offer little protection from the rain and cold at this camp in Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]