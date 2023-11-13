In Pictures

More death and destruction in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue

More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the war began.

Civilians and rescuers look for survivors amid the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Published On 13 Nov 2023

Israeli air strikes in Gaza have killed more than a dozen people and destroyed the main hospital’s cardiac ward, Gaza officials say, as fighting continues in the besieged strip for the 37th consecutive day.

At least 13 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home in Khan Younis, Gaza officials reported on Sunday. Israeli forces also continued their siege around Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, where health officials said thousands of staff, patients and displaced people remain trapped with no electricity and dwindling supplies.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra, has told Al Jazeera that al-Shifa Hospital is completely out of service, and cannot provide any treatment even to the patients inside the facility, due to constant Israeli attacks.

Israeli bombing has been targeting the vicinity’s external surroundings as well as anyone walking inside the courtyard and between its various buildings, and those wanting to reach the gate of the complex.

“We have deaths in the nursery after the life support machines stopped working inside the section that includes 37 other children who may be on the verge of death,” al-Qudra said.

He added that there were five deaths among the wounded as the medical teams were unable to perform surgical operations on them due to the power outage and lack of fuel.

More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. About 2,700 people have been reported missing and are thought to be trapped or dead under the rubble.

Mourners and medical staff pray over the bodies of Palestinians killed during overnight strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, at al-Najjar Hospital. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A woman reacts as people stand amid the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis. Israeli attacks have destroyed more than 41,000 housing units and damaged about 222,000 housing units in Gaza since October 7, UN agency OCHA said. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. At least 45 percent of Gaza’s housing units have been damaged or destroyed in Israeli attacks. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Israeli soldiers take position, amid the ongoing ground operation. According to OCHA, 279 educational facilities have been damaged, more than 51 percent of the total, with none of Gaza’s 625,000 students able to access education. [Handout/Israeli army via Reuters]
Israeli soldiers take position, amid the ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian death toll also includes at least 192 medical staff, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. Of them, at least 16 medical staff were killed on duty, according to the World Health Organization. [Handout/Israeli army via Reuters]
This satellite picture releasedon November 12, 2023, shows the damage arround al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City's Remal district. [Handout/Maxar Technologies via AFP]
The director general of hospitals in Gaza warns that the lives of hundreds of patients are at risk because of the catastrophic situation at al-Shifa Hospital. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
More than half of Gaza’s hospitals and nearly two-thirds of primary healthcare centres are out of service while 53 ambulances have been damaged. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
About 390,000 jobs have been lost since the start of the war, said a joint report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians flee north Gaza to move southward, as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave. An estimated 1.5 million people have been displaced, their condition ever more precarious because of the lack of essential supplies. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
In a preliminary estimate, UN agencies said poverty is expected to rise by 20-45 percent in Gaza, depending on the duration of the war. They also forecast the war would cost Gaza 4-12 percent of gross domestic product in 2023. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A Palestinian man moulds clay as he make traditional Tabun ovens which he sell for $25, as supplies to run gas cookers become scarce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinian men prepare dough along a street in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) says that 80 percent of the population in the Gaza Strip was already food insecure prior to the start of the attacks on October 7. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]