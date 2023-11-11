In Pictures

From Paris to Karachi, protesters rally in support of Palestine

Across the world, demonstrators call for an immediate ceasefire and urgent humanitarian action in Gaza.

Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags as they protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza, in Pamplona, northern Spain [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Published On 11 Nov 2023

Demonstrators the world over have rallied in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, condemning the high rate of civilian casualties in Israeli attacks and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Major cities, including New York, London, Paris, Baghdad, Karachi, Berlin and Edinburgh, witnessed large marches on Saturday.

Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians in Gaza have grown more than a month into the war sparked when Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

Israeli authorities have put the fatalities at about 1,200, and say more than 240 people were taken captive.

Israel’s non-stop attacks in Gaza have killed more than 11,000 people in 34 days, including more than 4,500 children.

Palestinians say that no corner of the strip is safe from Israeli bombardment. More than 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

Iraqis carry mock bodies in shrouds during a protest march in Baghdad. At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. [Murtaja Lateef/ AFP]
A protester holds a placard while taking part in the 'National March For Palestine' in London, the largest Palestine solidarity demonstration held in the country so far. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
A woman holds a towel to represent a dead child during a rally in Berlin's Kreuzberg district, Germany. [Tobais Schwarz/AFP]
Protesters demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, at the Place de la Republique square, a traditional venue for demonstrations in Paris. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
The names and photographs of journalists who have been killed in Gaza since October 7 are displayed during a demonstration near the Place de la Republique in Paris. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
Calls for an end to the violence in Gaza resound through the Place de la Republique square in the French capital. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
A demonstrator holds up a scarf with 'Palestine' written on it during a solidarity rally in Berlin's Kreuzberg district, Germany. [Tobias Schwarz/AFP]
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators climb a truck while they march calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, in New York. [Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]
Women and young girls take part in a rally organizsed by religious group Darul Uloom Anwar Habib against the Israeli air raids on Gaza, in Karachi, Pakistan. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Children sing and recite poems as pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally on Waverley Bridge, before marching along Princes Street in Edinburgh, Scotland. [Ken Jack/Getty Images]