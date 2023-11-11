In Pictures

Hundreds of thousands rally in London demanding Gaza ceasefire

Many far-right counterprotesters clash with police, arrested to ‘prevent breach of peace’.

Protesters wave flags in London
Protesters wave flags during a pro-Palestinian protest in London, November 11. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]
Published On 11 Nov 2023

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in central London to march in solidarity with Palestine, chanting “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Ceasefire now”.

Metropolitan police said about 300,000 people attended the pro-Palestine march, which wound its way from Hyde Park to the US embassy about 5km (3 miles) away.

The “National March for Palestine” on Saturday is the latest in a series of rallies in the British capital to show support for the Palestinians since Israel launched an air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip following Palestinian group Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

The march took place as right-wing counterprotesters clashed with police after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event in support of Palestinians to take place on Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War I and commemorates those killed in military action.

Police said 82 counterprotesters were arrested to “prevent a breach of the peace”.

Protesters holding olive branches, known as a sign of peace, take part in the 'National March For Palestine' in central London
Protesters holding olive branches, as a sign of peace, take part in the 'National March For Palestine' in London. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
Protesters holding placards and flags, take part in the 'National March For Palestine' in central London
About 300,000 people attended the pro-Palestine march, police said. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London
Shouts of 'free Palestine', 'ceasefire now' and 'Israel is a terror state' rang out from the march. [Hollie Adams/Reuters]
Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London
Demonstrators express their solidarity for Palestinians under siege. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
People gather in Hyde Park ahead of the Pro-Palestinian march in London, Britain
People gathered in Hyde Park for the pro-Palestinian march, with many carrying banners reading 'Free Palestine', and 'Stop Bombing Gaza', as they made their way to the US embassy. [Stuart Brock/EPA]
Protesters holding placards and Palestinian flags take part in the 'National March For Palestine' in central London
Protesters waved black, red, white and green Palestinian flags. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
A pro-Palestinian supporter clashes with counter-protesters, on the day of a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London
A pro-Palestinian supporter clashes with counterprotesters. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
A Protester during a pro-Palestinian protest in Londo
There have been nearly weekly rallies in London since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]