Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in central London to march in solidarity with Palestine, chanting “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Ceasefire now”.

Metropolitan police said about 300,000 people attended the pro-Palestine march, which wound its way from Hyde Park to the US embassy about 5km (3 miles) away.

The “National March for Palestine” on Saturday is the latest in a series of rallies in the British capital to show support for the Palestinians since Israel launched an air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip following Palestinian group Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

The march took place as right-wing counterprotesters clashed with police after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event in support of Palestinians to take place on Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War I and commemorates those killed in military action.

Police said 82 counterprotesters were arrested to “prevent a breach of the peace”.