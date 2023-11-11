In Pictures

Israeli attacks target Rafah as tens of thousands flee to south Gaza

No place is safe in Gaza, as continuous bombardment triggers mass evacuations in the besieged enclave.

A woman is helped down from a building destroyed during Israeli bombing on Rafah
A woman is helped down from a building destroyed during Israeli attacks on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 11 [Said Khatib/AFP]
Published On 11 Nov 2023

The Israeli military has pounded Rafah in southern Gaza, levelling residential buildings and camps, leaving no place safe in the blocked-off enclave.

The mass movement towards Gaza’s south, accelerated under intense fighting and through evacuation corridors, has seen tens of thousands of people flee in recent days.

But on Saturday, attacks were hitting buildings in Rafah, the area of the densely populated territory to which civilians have been urged to evacuate.

An estimated 30,000 additional Palestinians went southwards through a corridor opened by the Israeli military on Friday, according to the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA.

The Israeli military said about 150,000 Palestinians have left for the south in recent days from areas in the northern strip where combat is heavy.

The main hospitals that are still working do not have the medical resources to deal with the amount of injuries from the continuing bombardment in the south.

More than 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

Women walk past the smouldering rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Women walk past the smouldering rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli attacks on Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Smoke rises above houses during Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Rafah is in southern Gaza, and was meant to be a safe place for displaced Palestinians. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Palestinians search for casualties as they inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house belonging to Fojo family in Rafah
Palestinians search for casualties as they inspect the site of an Israeli attack on a house in Rafah. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
People carry away an injured woman following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
People carry away an injured woman. Those hospitals still functioning in southern Gaza have limited resources. [Said Khatib/AFP]
People salvage some belongings from a damaged building following Israeli bombing on Rafah
People salvage their belongings from a damaged building following Israeli bombing on Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A woman holds a child as Palestinians are evacuated at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Rafah
A woman holds a child as Palestinians are evacuated from the site of an Israeli attack on a house in Rafah. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
An excavator clears away debris to allow rescuers to reach victims following Israeli bombing on Rafah
An excavator clears away debris to allow rescuers to reach victims. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A child and woman wait for help as they remain trapped inside a building destroyed during Israeli bombing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
A child and woman wait for help as they remain trapped inside a building. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Palestinians search for casualties as they inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Rafah
Palestinians search for casualties as they inspect the site of an Israeli attack on a house in Rafah. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Women react during the funeral of the Faojo family, killed in Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 11
Women mourn during the funeral of a family killed in the bombing of Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]