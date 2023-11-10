In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blockade military suppliers in UK, US

The protesters were calling for end to weapons sales to Israel.

Protestors and trade unionists blockade BAE Systems Rochester
Protesters and trade unionists blockade the entrance to BAE Systems in Rochester, Kent, during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, November 10 [Susannah Ireland/Reuters]
Published On 10 Nov 2023

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the entrances to the facilities of military suppliers in the United Kingdom and the United States, demanding an end to arms sales to Israel.

They were joined in their rallies by trade unionists, holding banners and Palestinian flags outside a BAE Systems factory in southeastern England on Friday, targeting the United Kingdom’s biggest military supplier.

“Stop arming Israel”, read one sign at the protest at BAE’s Rochester, Kent, site, where the firm tests and assembles electronic equipment used on military aircraft and in surveillance systems.

Other placards read “no business as usual” and “taxpayers have blood on their hands”. Organisers said they were aiming to shut down the factory “which provides components for military aircraft currently being used by Israeli forces in the bombardment of Gaza”.

They said it was part of an “international day of action for Palestine” organised in response to a call by Palestinian trade unionists.

In the United States, demonstrators had gathered in front of the Northrop Grumman office complex in San Diego, California, on Thursday to protest the sale of their weapons to Israel, raising placards that read, “End the genocide of Gaza now”.

A woman reacts, as protestors and trade unionists blockade BAE Systems Rochester
The demonstrators and trade unionists protesting outside BAE Systems in Rochester, UK, called for an end to arms supplies to Israel. [Susannah Ireland/Reuters]
Advertisement
Protestors and trade unionists blockade BAE Systems Rochester
Demonstrators brandished banners and placards reading "No business as usual" and "Taxpayers have blood on their hands" outside BAE Systems. [Susannah Ireland/Reuters]
A person holds a sign, as protestors and trade unionists blockade BAE Systems Rochester
The BAE Systems site in Rochester is where the company tests and assembles electronic equipment used on military aircraft and in surveillance systems. [Susannah Ireland/Reuters]
A defaced sign is shown at the Northrop Grumman office complex after Pro Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside to protest the sale of their weapons to Israel, in San Diego, California
A defaced sign at the Northrop Grumman office complex after pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside to protest against the sale of their weapons to Israel, in San Diego, California, US, on November 9. [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Pro Palestinian demonstrators gather outside a Northrop Grumman office complex to protest the sale of their weapons to Israel, in San Diego, California
Demonstrators outside a Northrop Grumman office complex in San Diego, California. This week, the Barcelona port stevedores' union refused to load or unload any military material. [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Pro Palestinian demonstrators gather outside a Northrop Grumman office complex to protest the sale of their weapons to Israel, in San Diego, California
Demonstrators want military suppliers to stop sending arms to Israel. [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Advertisement
Pro Palestinian demonstrators gather outside a Northrop Grumman office complex to protest the sale of their weapons to Israel, in San Diego, California
Banners demanding a ceasefire in Gaza are seen during a pro-Palestinian rally outside a Northrop Grumman office complex in San Diego, California. [Mike Blake/Reuters]