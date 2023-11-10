In Pictures

‘Like breathing poison’: Children in India’s Delhi hit hard by smog

The foul air severely impacts children, with devastating effects on their health and development.

In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, a one-month-old baby breathes with the help of a nebuliser at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
A one-month-old baby breathes with the help of a nebuliser at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children's hospital in New Delhi. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Crying in a hospital bed with a nebuliser mask on his tiny face, one-month-old Ayansh Tiwari has a thick, hacking cough. His doctors blame the acrid air that blights New Delhi every year.

The spartan emergency room of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya hospital in the Indian capital is crowded with children struggling to breathe. Many have asthma or pneumonia, conditions that spike as air pollution peaks each winter in the megacity of 30 million people.

Delhi regularly ranks among the most polluted major cities on the planet, with a melange of factory and vehicle emissions exacerbated by seasonal agricultural fires.

“Wherever you see there is poisonous smog,” said Ayansh’s mother Julie Tiwari, 26, as she rocked the baby on her lap, attempting to calm him.

“I try to keep the doors and windows closed as much as possible. But it’s like breathing poison all the time. I feel so helpless,” she said, fighting back tears.

On Thursday, the level of PM2.5 particles – small enough to enter the bloodstream – topped 390 micrograms per cubic metre, according to monitoring firm IQAir. That’s more than 25 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization.

Government efforts have so far failed to solve the country’s air quality problem, and a study in the Lancet medical journal attributed 1.67 million premature deaths to air pollution in the world’s most populous country in 2019.

In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, a doctor (not pictured) examines the X-ray of child with breathing difficulties at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
The foul air severely affects children, who struggle to breathe - many with complaints of asthma and pneumonia, diseases that have spiked as pollution peaks in the megacity of 30 million people. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, a mother assists her child to breathe with the help of a nebuliser at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
The foul air severely affects children, with devastating effects on their health and development. Scientific evidence shows children who breathe polluted air are at higher risk of developing acute respiratory infections, a UNICEF report said last year. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, a mother with her child leaves after receiving treatment at the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
A study published in the Lung India journal in 2021 found nearly one out of three pupils in New Delhi had asthma and airflow obstruction. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, a child reacts as he breathes with the help of a nebuliser at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
Children are more vulnerable to air pollution than adults because they breathe more quickly and their brains, lungs and other organs are not fully developed. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, relatives with children with breathing difficulties wait to receive treatment outside the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
'It's a maddening rush in our emergency room during this time,' said Dhulika Dhingra, a paediatric pulmonologist at the hospital, which serves poor neighbourhoods in one of Delhi's most polluted areas. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Dhulika Dhingra (L) auscultates a child with breathing difficulties at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
'They (children) can't sit in one place, they keep running and with that, the respiratory rate increases even more. That is why they are more prone to the effects of pollution,' said Dhingra. 'This season is very difficult for them because they can hardly breathe.' [Arun Sankar/AFP]
In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, a mother assists her child to breathe with the help of a nebuliser at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
Paediatrician Seema Kapoor, the hospital's director, said patient inflows had risen steadily since the weather cooled, trapping pollutants closer to the ground. 'About 30-40 percent of the total attendance is primarily because of respiratory illnesses,' she said. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, women carrying children leave after receiving treatment at the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
The hospital provides treatment and medicine free of cost - none of its patients can afford private healthcare, and many cannot buy even a single air purifier for their one-room homes in the city's sprawling slums. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
In this picture taken on November 7, 2023, Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Dhulika Dhingra talks with the mother of a child with breathing difficulties at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi.
The Delhi government has announced emergency school closures, stopped construction and banned diesel vehicles from entering the city in a bid to bring down pollution levels. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
A cyclist rides amid smog in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Masks are back on the streets as residents of the capital city grapple with the annual surge in air pollution that has engulfed the region.
Stubble burning by farmers in the neighbouring agrarian states, which contributes significantly to Delhi's pollution, continues unabated, drawing a rebuke from the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Delhi's choked air is resulting in the 'complete murder of our young people,' said the court. [Altaf Qadri/ AP Photo]
Commuters make their way along a road amid heavy smog conditions in of Amritsar on November 3, 2023. - Schools were shut across India's capital on Friday as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity and made life a misery for its 30 million inhabitants.
New Delhi tops the list almost every year of the many Indian cities with poor air quality, particularly in winter, when the burning of crop residues in neighbouring states coincides with cooler temperatures that trap hazardous smoke. [Narinder Nanu/AFP]
People walk along the Kartavya Path near India Gate amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi on November 3, 2023. - Schools were shut across India's capital on November 3 as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity and made life a misery for its 30 million inhabitants.
The severe air pollution crisis affects every resident in the city, but the millions who work outdoors are even more vulnerable. [Arun Thakur/AFP]