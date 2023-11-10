In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Gaza’s hospitals on the brink of collapse

Gaza’s Ministry of Health says 21 hospitals are out of service, others are running out of fuel, medicine.

Patients and internally displaced people are pictured at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City
Patients and internally displaced people at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10 [Ismail Zanoun/AFP]
Published On 10 Nov 2023

Hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza are in their final, “critical hours”, and are expected to completely go out of service due to a lack of fuel and as a result of “direct and intentional targeting”, the government’s media office said.

The number of hospitals that have gone out of service since the beginning of Israel’s offensive has reached 21.

As attacks around the Al-Shifa Hospital intensified, the head of Gaza’s largest medical facility, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, told Al Jazeera, “This day was a day of war on hospitals.”

The government called for the “urgent, immediate, and permanent” opening of the Rafah border crossing, though which aid and medical supplies can flow to hospitals and various relief centres. It also called for much-needed fuel so that hospitals can continue operating and providing healthcare services to the thousands in need.

“We hold the Israeli occupation and the international community, especially the US, fully responsible” for the crimes being committed against “defenceless” Palestinians in Gaza, the media office added.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health says the number of Palestinians killed since October 7 has risen to 11,078, including at least 4,506 children.

Graphic content / Patients receive treatment at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10
Patients receive treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital, which is Gaza's largest medical facility. [Ismail Zanoun/AFP]
Advertisement
alestinian girl Orheen Al-Dayah, who was injured in her forehead in an Israeli strike amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, has her wounds stitched without anaesthesia, at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City
Palestinian girl Orheen al-Dayah, who was injured in her forehead in an Israeli attack, has her wounds stitched without anaesthesia, at Al-Shifa Hospital. [Doaa Rouqa/Reuters]
Patients and medics are pictured at Al-Shifa hosp
Patients and medics at Al-Shifa Hospital. Israeli forces were attacking the vicinity of the facility, said Ashraf al-Qudra, the Ministry of Health spokesperson. [Ismail Zanoun/AFP]
An internally displaced woman cooks while camping at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City
An internally displaced woman cooks while camping at Al-Shifa Hospital, where thousands of displaced Palestinians have been sheltering. [Khader Al Zanoun/AFP]
Patients rest at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10
The head of Al-Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, said, “This day was a day of war on hospitals.” [Ismail Zanoun/AFP]
Patients and internally displaced people are pictured at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10
Patients and internally displaced people at Al-Shifa Hospital, whose buildings were bombed five times since Thursday night, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health. [Ismail Zanoun/AFP]
Advertisement
Medics and patients are pictured at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City
Medics take care of patients at Al-Shifa Hospital, as Israeli troops encircle the facility. [Khader al-Zanoun/AFP]
Internally displaced Palestinians are pictured at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City
Internally displaced Palestinians at the hospital have found no respite from Israeli bombardment. [Khader al-Zanoun/AFP]
People stand outside the emergency ward of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City
People stand outside the emergency ward of Gaza's largest medical facility. [Khader al-Zanoun/AFP]
Graphic content / The bodies of people killed in bombardment that hit a school housing displaced Palestinians, lie on the ground in the yard of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City
The bodies of people killed in an Israeli bombardment that hit a school housing displaced Palestinians, lie on the ground in the yard of Al-Shifa Hospital. [Khoder al-Zaanoun/AFP]
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a treatment room of al Aqsa Hospital on Deir al Balah
Palestinians wounded in an Israeli strike are brought to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a treatment room of al Aqsa Hospital on Deir al Balah
Wounded Palestinians are treated on the floor of Al-Aqsa Hospital. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a treatment room of al Aqsa Hospital on Deir al Balah
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a treatment room of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]