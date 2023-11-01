A border crossing linking Egypt with the Gaza Strip has temporarily opened to allow a limited number of critically wounded people and foreign nationals to exit, as Israeli forces press on with their ground and aerial offensive on the besieged enclave.

Some 500 people overall were expected to leave Gaza on Wednesday through the Egypt-controlled Rafah crossing that opened for the first time since the start of war on October 7.

Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai, according to reports. Ambulances could be seen waiting at the Rafah crossing.

The opening followed another day of bloodshed in Gaza in which an Israeli air raid killed at least about 50 people in Jabalia refugee camp, according to Palestinian health officials.

Communications and internet services were completely cut off in Gaza again on Wednesday, telecommunications provider Paltel said.

Israel sent its ground forces into Gaza following weeks of air and artillery bombardments following a surprise attack by Hamas, the group running the Strip, on October 7.

The civilian death toll in Gaza and the desperate humanitarian conditions have caused great concern across the world as food, fuel, drinking water and medicine run short and hospitals struggle to treat casualties.