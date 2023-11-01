In Pictures

Israel-Palestine conflict

Rafah crossing opens briefly to allow some foreigners, wounded to exit Gaza

Temporary opening is the first since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

Palestinians cross to the Egyptian side of the border with the Gaza
Palestinians cross to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Published On 1 Nov 2023

A border crossing linking Egypt with the Gaza Strip has temporarily opened to allow a limited number of critically wounded people and foreign nationals to exit, as Israeli forces press on with their ground and aerial offensive on the besieged enclave.

Some 500 people overall were expected to leave Gaza on Wednesday through the Egypt-controlled Rafah crossing that opened for the first time since the start of war on October 7.

Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai, according to reports. Ambulances could be seen waiting at the Rafah crossing.

The opening followed another day of bloodshed in Gaza in which an Israeli air raid killed at least about 50 people in Jabalia refugee camp, according to Palestinian health officials.

Communications and internet services were completely cut off in Gaza again on Wednesday, telecommunications provider Paltel said.

Israel sent its ground forces into Gaza following weeks of air and artillery bombardments following a surprise attack by Hamas, the group running the Strip, on October 7.

The civilian death toll in Gaza and the desperate humanitarian conditions have caused great concern across the world as food, fuel, drinking water and medicine run short and hospitals struggle to treat casualties.

Sabah Said, a Palestinian-Egyptian dual national, reacts as she waits at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza
Sabah Said, a Palestinian-Egyptian dual national, cries as she waits at the crossing. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinian children with dual citizenship wait outside the Rafah border
The Gaza Borders and Crossings Authority said in a statement verified by Al Jazeera that more than 500 foreign nationals and dual citizens would be allowed to leave Gaza. [Arafat Barbakh/Reuters]
Palestinians cross to the Egyptian side of the border
Convoys of desperately needed aid have been trickling into Gaza through Rafah since last month but no people had been allowed through the crossing until Wednesday. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
People enter the Rafah border crossing
Queues formed on Wednesday morning at the terminal. After being allowed into the terminal area, huge queues formed around crossing booths for checks on passports and other documents. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinian health ministry ambulances arrive outside the Rafah border crossing
Palestinian health ministry ambulances arrive at Rafah border crossing. About 81 wounded Palestinians will be allowed to leave Gaza through the crossing. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
People sit in the waiting area at the Rafah border crossing
People sit in the waiting area at the border crossing. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
People sit in the waiting area at the Rafah border crossing
With Egypt wary of insecurity near the border with Gaza, only people who have obtained security clearance from Egyptian authorities are allowed close to the crossing. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid wait on the Palestinian side at the Rafah border crossing
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid wait near the entrance to the Rafah border crossing. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]