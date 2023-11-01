In Pictures

Gallery|Gaza

Israel targets Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp for second time in two days

The strike came a day after Israeli jets hit the camp, killing more than 50 people.

Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp. [Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters]
Published On 1 Nov 2023

Israeli air strikes targeted Jabalia, Gaza’s largest refugee camp, for the second time in two days on Wednesday. As rescue workers clawed through the rubble and footage showed smoke billowing above the camp, there was no immediate confirmation on the number of casualties.

In Tuesday’s attack, the Hamas-run health ministry said that more than 50 people were killed. Israel claimed to have killed a Hamas commander in that strike.

The densely populated camp in the north of the besieged enclave covers an area of 1.4 square kilometres (0.5 sq miles). According to the United Nations, there are some 116,000 registered refugees in the camp.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths denounced the Jabalia strike after a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

“This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences,” Griffiths said in a statement.

He said “the world seems unable, or unwilling, to act”, adding “This cannot go on. We need a step change.”

Griffiths said: “We need the warring parties to agree to pauses in the fighting” so that desperately needed aid can get into the Palestinian territory of 2.3 million people.

Israel’s military later issued a statement saying the country’s fighter jets had struck a Hamas command-and-control complex in Jabalia “based on precise intelligence”, killing the head of the Islamist group’s anti-tank missile unit, Muhammad A’sar.

“Hamas deliberately builds its terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians,” the statement said.

At least 8,796 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

A man gestures as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza has been bombarded for a second time in less than 24 hours. [Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters]
Palestinians check the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip,
Jabalia is one of the largest refugee camps in the Gaza Strip. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
On Tuesday, at least 50 people were killed in an Israeli attack, according to Hamas health ministry officials. [Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters]
Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
The densely populated camp in the north of the besieged enclave covers an area of only 1.4 sq km (0.5 sq miles). According to the UN, there are some 116,000 registered refugees in the camp. [Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters]
Palestinians gesture as they check the destruction n the aftermath of an Israeli strike the previous night in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military has repeatedly attacked the camp since the start of the war, including on October 9, 12, 19 and 22, killing and wounding hundreds of people. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinians walk in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip.
The camp houses three United Nations-run schools, which have been converted into shelters for hundreds of displaced families. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinians check the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip.
According to the UN, the camp suffers from overcrowding and a lack of living space. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinians observe as others search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
The attack on Tuesday on the camp, a tightly packed neighbourhood in northern Gaza, killed more than 50 people, according to Palestinian authorities. About 150 people were reportedly wounded. [Mohammed Al-Masri /Reuters]
Palestinians check the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip.
Israel said it targeted a high-ranking Hamas commander whose presence was rejected by Hamas in Tuesday's strike. On Wednesday it said its fighter jets had struck a Hamas command-and-control complex in Jabalia. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]