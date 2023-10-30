In Pictures

The aftermath of Israeli army’s raid in Jenin in occupied West Bank

Several Palestinians killed and wounded in latest raid by the Israeli army since October 7.

Palestinians stand on a damaged street, following an Israeli raid in Jenin,
Palestinians stand on a street in Jenin that was damaged during the Israeli forces' raid. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Published On 30 Oct 2023

At least four Palestinians have been killed and nine wounded during an early-morning Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said on Monday that “more than 100 military vehicles and two bulldozers” took part in the raid that targeted Jenin and its refugee camp.

The four people killed were aged between 23 and 28, a ministry statement said.

Military drones hovered over the area during the raid, while snipers were positioned on buildings around Jenin’s main hospital, WADA said.

Part of the hospital’s perimeter wall was also demolished by military bulldozers.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

The deaths come a day after five Palestinians were killed by army fire during several military incursions into the West Bank.

The health ministry says nearly 120 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Hamas’s surprise attack inside Israel on October 7.

A view of the area after four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank city of Jenin
Jenin has been the scene of repeated Israeli raids. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu]
Palestinians stand on a damaged street, following an Israeli raid in Jenin,
Citing a local security source, Palestinian news agency WAFA said an Israeli drone fired a missile into a house in the Jenin refugee camp, with a young Palestinian suffering shrapnel injuries. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Palestinians stand on a damaged street, following an Israeli raid in Jenin,
Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
The aftermath of Israeli raids in Jenin
A man stands in front of his store as he surveys the destruction following the Israeli military's raid. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
The aftermath of Israeli raids in Jenin
According to a medical source cited by WAFA, Israeli bulldozers demolished the outer walls of Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Palestinians survey the destruction following an Israeli military raid on the Jenin
The health ministry says nearly 120 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire since October 7. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Mourners walk as they carry bodies of Palestinians (not pictured), who were killed in an Israeli raid at the Jenin
The recent deaths come a day after five Palestinians were killed during Israeli military incursions into the West Bank. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]