At least four Palestinians have been killed and nine wounded during an early-morning Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said on Monday that “more than 100 military vehicles and two bulldozers” took part in the raid that targeted Jenin and its refugee camp.

The four people killed were aged between 23 and 28, a ministry statement said.

Military drones hovered over the area during the raid, while snipers were positioned on buildings around Jenin’s main hospital, WADA said.

Part of the hospital’s perimeter wall was also demolished by military bulldozers.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

The deaths come a day after five Palestinians were killed by army fire during several military incursions into the West Bank.

The health ministry says nearly 120 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Hamas’s surprise attack inside Israel on October 7.