Thousands continue to march in support of Gaza in multiple cities worldwide

Demonstrators express anger at the international community for perceived inaction in stopping Israel’s bombardment.

Thousands protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. [Sohail Shahzad/EPA]
Published On 29 Oct 2023

Thousands of people including women and children gathered on Sunday in Islamabad for the largest pro-Palestine rally in Pakistan since Israel’s war on Gaza began this October.

Protests also happened in other cities across the world on Sunday as attendees expressed considerable anger at the perceived inaction of the international community in stopping Israel’s bombardments.

Thousands of keffiyeh-clad demonstrators also turned up in Martyrs’ Square in central Beirut, Lebanon, showing solidarity with the Palestinians – especially those trapped in Gaza amid increasing tension on the Lebanon-Israel border, with Hezbollah fighters and the Israeli military exchanging fire.

Police said more than 5,000 people have demonstrated in Athens, Greece, calling for an end to the massacre of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The cities of Casablanca, Morocco and Madrid, Spain also saw large numbers of people marching in support of Palestinians.

Supporters of the religious party Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen carry mock dead bodies during a protest against Israeli air strikes on Gaza, to show solidarity with Palestine, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Supporters of the religious party Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen carry mock dead bodies during a protest against Israeli air strikes on Gaza, to show solidarity with Palestine, in Islamabad, Pakistan. [WK Yousafzai/AP Photo]
People carry Palestinian flags as they shout slogans during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday.
People carry Palestinian flags as they shout slogans during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Protesters burn an Israeli flag during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in downtown Beirut.
Protesters burn an Israeli flag during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in downtown Beirut. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Thousands take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and against normalisation with Israel, in Casablanca, Morocco.
Thousands take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and against normalisation with Israel, in Casablanca, Morocco. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Moroccans taking part in a protest hold a banner reading "Israel is the mother of terrorism".
Moroccans taking part in a protest hold a banner reading "Israel is the mother of terrorism". [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain.
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain. [Isabel Infantes/Reuters]
A demonstrator wears face paint in the colours of the Palestinian flag at a protest in Madrid.
A demonstrator wears face paint in the colours of the Palestinian flag at a protest in Madrid. [Isabel Infantes/Reuters]
People march towards the Israeli embassy shouting 'stop bombing' during a pro-Palestine protest in Athens, Greece.
People march towards the Israeli embassy shouting 'stop bombing' during a pro-Palestine protest in Athens, Greece. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]
Protesters shout slogans behind a Palestinian flag outside the Israeli embassy in Athens.
Protesters shout slogans behind a Palestinian flag outside the Israeli embassy in Athens. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]