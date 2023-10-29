In Pictures

Israel begins ‘second stage’ of war as Gaza death toll passes 8,000

Gaza residents described the weekend bombardment as the most intense of the ongoing war.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was struck by an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, October 29. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Published On 29 Oct 2023

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the death toll among Palestinians in the Hamas-Israel conflict has crossed 8,000 – most of them women and minors – as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces a “second stage” in the war after tanks and infantry pushed into Gaza over the weekend.

The weekend’s bombardment – described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the three-week war – knocked out communications in Gaza late on Friday, cutting off most of its 2.3 million people from contact with the world. Communications were restored to parts of Gaza early on Sunday.

Rights organisations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had warned that the lack of communications in the enclave was hampering efforts to document war crimes and other abuses.

Israel imposed a total siege – no food, water or electricity – on the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people in the wake of the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7. Israel has allowed limited supplies of basic necessities and medicines to reach Gaza. Efforts are under way to get more food, water, fuel and medicine in the enclave, which has been under intense bombardment by Israeli forces.

“The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate by the hour. I regret that instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

Emergency personnel and people check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
Emergency personnel and residents check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
An Emergency worker and a Palestinian man check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis
An emergency worker and a Palestinian man check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on Khan Younis. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Palestinian wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir al Balah, south of the Gaza Strip
A Palestinian wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir el-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
A displaced Palestinian boy, who fled with his family from their house amid Israeli strikes, looks after his twin siblings as they take shelter at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
A displaced Palestinian boy, who fled with his family from their house amid Israeli strikes, looks after his twin siblings as they take shelter at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Palestinians carry food supplies near a United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) run warehouse in Khan Younis
Palestinians carry food supplies near a warehouse run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinian woman Kholoud Qdeih, who fled her house that is located near the border with Israel and now lives with 20 members of her extended family in the basement of a building, prepares the dough as she bakes, amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
Palestinian woman Kholoud Qdeih, who fled her house near the border with Israel and now lives with 20 members of her extended family in the basement of a building, prepares dough as she bakes amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinians wait to buy bread during the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Sunday
Palestinians wait to buy bread during the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians evacuate a building destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Sunday
Palestinians evacuate a building destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians evacuate a dead child from a building destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Sunday
Palestinians in Rafah remove the body of a dead child from a building destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in a morgue in Khan Younis, Sunday, Oct. 29
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in a morgue in Khan Younis. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]