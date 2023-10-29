In Pictures

Hundreds of thousands march worldwide against Israeli bombardment of Gaza

People around the world rally to support Gaza as continued Israeli bombing has killed nearly 8,000 Palestinians.

A protester holds a placard reading 'Save Gaza' during a 'March for Palestine' in Dortmund, western Germany
A protester holds a placard reading 'Save Gaza' during a 'March for Palestine' in Dortmund, western Germany. [Ina Fassbender/AFP]
Published On 29 Oct 2023

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators rallied in cities across Europe, the Middle East, the United States and Asia on Saturday to show support for the Palestinians amid brutal Israeli military onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

In one of the biggest marches, large crowds marched through the centre of the British capital, London, to demand the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak call for a ceasefire.

Saturday’s march in London was mostly peaceful, but police said they had made nine arrests: two for assaults on officers and seven for public order offences – some of which were being treated as hate crimes.

Police estimated the turnout at between 50,000 and 70,000 people.

Echoing Washington’s stance, Sunak’s government has stopped short of calling for a ceasefire, and instead advocated humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach people in Gaza.

The United Kingdom has supported Israel’s “right to defend” itself after the October 7 attack by Hamas killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

The death toll in Gaza has crossed 7,700, also mostly civilians, since Israel’s bombardment began three weeks ago, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In Malaysia, a large crowd of demonstrators chanted slogans outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

An estimated 100,000 people rallied in the southern Indian state of Kerala in solidarity with Palestine.

Addressing hundreds of thousands of supporters at a huge rally in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel was an occupier, and repeated his stance about Hamas not being a “terrorist” organisation.

Erdogan drew a sharp rebuke from Israel this week for calling the armed group “freedom fighters”.

Protests were also held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Palestinian protesters in Hebron in the occupied West Bank called for a global boycott of Israeli products. “Don’t contribute to the killing of the children of Palestine,” they chanted.

Elsewhere in Europe, people took to the streets of Copenhagen, Rome and Stockholm.

Some cities in France have banned rallies since the war began, fearing they could fuel social tensions. But despite a ban in Paris, a small rally took place on Saturday. Several hundred people also marched in the southern city of Marseille.

In New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, thousands of people holding Palestinian flags and placards reading “Free Palestine” marched to Parliament House.

People hold Palestinian flags in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza
People hold Palestinian flags in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in support of Palestinians, in Rome, Italy. [Yara Nardi/Reuters]
People march over the Brooklyn Bridge as Pro-Palestinian protesters attend "Flood Brooklyn for Gaza" demonstration
People march over the Brooklyn Bridge as pro-Palestinian protesters attend the Flood Brooklyn for Gaza rally, in New York, US. [Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]
People protest in support of Palestinians, in Geneva,
People rally in support of Palestinians in Geneva, Switzerland. [Martial Trezzini/EPA]
People hold signs as they gather in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, Michigan
People hold signs as they gather in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, Michigan state of the US to call for a ceasefire and voice their support for Gaza. [Jeff Kowalsky/AFP]
People wave Turkish and Palestinian flags as Turkish President speaks during a rally organised by the AKP party in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza
People wave Turkish and Palestinian flags as the Turkish president speaks during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, in Istanbul. [Handout/Turkish Presidency Press office via AFP]
The Church of Norway and several organizations organize a demonstration in front of the Norwegian Parliament, demanding immediate stop to the killing of civilians in Israel and Gaza, in Oslo
The Church of Norway and several organisations held a rally in front of the Norwegian Parliament, demanding an immediate stop to the killing of civilians in Gaza, in Oslo, Norway. [Frederik/NTB Ringnes via Reuters]
Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London
Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in London, UK. [Susannah Ireland/Reuters]
People take part in a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Stockholm, Sweden
People take part in a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Stockholm, Sweden. [Caisa Rasmussen/TT News Agency via Reuters]
Malaysians march to protest outside the U.S. embassy in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,
Malaysians protest outside the US embassy in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters]
Participants walk during a protest in solidarity with people in Gaza, in Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany,
Participants walk during a demonstration in solidarity with people in Gaza, in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany. [Clemens Bilan/EPA]
ndian Union Muslim League Kerala State Committee conducted a massive rally on Thursday, October 26th, in Calicut, Kerala, India. People from various walks of life came together with one clear message: "Save Palestine, Save Humanity, End Israel's Attack on Gaza, Free Palestine. The gathering seems to be the biggest one in the country with more than 100,000 people gathered
Indian Union Muslim League, a regional party in India's Kerala state, organised a massive rally in Kozhikode (Calicut) city. Tens of thousands of people joined the rally with the message: 'Save Palestine, save Humanity; end Israel's attack on Gaza; free Palestine'. [Handout via Al Jazeera]
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march during a rally on October 28, 2023 in Toronto,
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march during a rally in Toronto, Canada. [Mert Alper Dervıs/Anadolu]
An aerial view of thousands gathering near the Ferry Building and march on Market Street in San Francisco, California, United States to protest and condemn recent actions by the government of Israel
Thousands gathered at a rally in San Francisco, California to protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza and call the US to stop aiding Israel. [Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu]