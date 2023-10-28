In Pictures

Communication blackout, fuel shortages worsen the situation in Gaza

A young girl walks amid the destruction following Israeli strikes on Al-Shatee camp in Gaza City
A young girl walks amid the destruction following Israeli attacks on al-Shatee camp in Gaza City on Saturday [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Published On 28 Oct 2023

Completely disconnected from the outside world, Palestinians are still living the horror of constant bombardments and Israel’s military on Saturday reissued an evacuation call for the northern Gaza Strip before an impending Israeli operation.

The Israeli army carried out massive air raids, targeting Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoon and Zeitoun, with medical and civil defence personnel saying recuse efforts were hindered by a communication blackout.

The entire communication system of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed, allowing only speculation currently about the sheer amount of damage that has been caused by the bombardment of the northern part of the enclave and Gaza City.

Israel, which says Hamas has placed its weapons and forces among civilians, has been telling Gaza’s residents to move south for their own safety.

“This is an urgent military advisory,” said spokesman Daniel Hagari on social media platform X. “For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south.”

“The impending [Israeli military] operation is set to neutralize the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity,” he said.

Youngsters carry bags of bread as they ride a bicycle in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Youngsters carry bags of bread as they ride a bicycle in Rafah on Saturday [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Graphic content / A man drives a damaged car in front of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes on Al-Shatee camp in Gaza City
A man drives a damaged car in front of a building destroyed by Israeli attacks on al-Shatee camp in Gaza City. Israeli air raids destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight, the civil defence service in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said on Saturday. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Saturday
Smoke rises following an Israeli air raid in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
A man carries the body of a toddlers as as others sift through the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli strikes on Al-Shatee camp in Gaza City
A man carries the body of a toddlers as as others sift through the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli strikes on al-Shatee camp in Gaza City. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A Palestinian wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip waits for treatment in a hospital in Rafah
A Palestinian wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip waits for treatment in a hospital in Rafah. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
A young Palestinian sit on plastic jerrycans at a water filling point, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
A young Palestinian sit on plastic jerrycans at a water filling point, in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A Palestinian man adds fire wood under large pots simmering of food which will be distributed to displaced families following Israel's call for more than 1 million residents in northern Gaza to move south, in Rafah
A Palestinian man adds fire wood under large pots simmering of food which will be distributed to displaced families following Israel's call for more than one million residents in northern Gaza to move south, in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Vegetable vendors ride a donkey-pulled cart past a destroyed building in the aftermath of Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Vegetable vendors ride a donkey-pulled cart past a destroyed building in the aftermath of Israeli bombing in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Palestinians wait to collect drinking water during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday
Palestinians wait to collect drinking water during the contiinuing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinian children sit in a vehicle loaded with house hold items in Khan Yunis refugee camp, in Khan Yunis
Palestinian children sit in a vehicle loaded with house hold items in Khan Younis refugee camp, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]