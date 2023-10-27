In Pictures

Hurricane Otis leaves trail of destruction in Mexico’s Acapulco

The Pacific storm strengthened with shocking swiftness before it hammered the beach resort of Acapulco.

Debris lays on a road after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco
Debris lays on a road after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico. [Felix Marquez/AP Photo]
Published On 27 Oct 2023

Hurricane Otis has caused at least 27 deaths and major damage as it lashed Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category five storm.

The Pacific hurricane crashed into Acapulco with furious winds of 270km (165 miles) per hour, shattering windows, uprooting trees and largely cutting off communications and road links with the region.

It also partially destroyed many buildings, leaving gaping holes in the walls of high-rise towers, while overturning vehicles. Fishing boats and yachts were washed ashore.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrived at the scene late on Wednesday, after his convoy found roads blocked by landslides and other debris, forcing officials to walk part of the way.

The government said that it had activated an emergency plan to bring essential supplies. The military was distributing 100,000 food packages and 800,000 litres of water, with more supplies on the way, a statement said.

Hurricanes hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November, though few make landfall as a category five.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer with climate change.

street affected by Hurricane Otis in the beach resort of Acapulco
Mexico's government reported that at least 27 people were dead and four missing after the passage of the hurricane along the country's Pacific coast. [David Guzman/EPA]
street affected by Hurricane Otis in the beach resort of Acapulco
Otis crashed into Acapulco with furious winds of 270 kilometres (165 miles) per hour. [David Guzman/EPA]
street affected by Hurricane Otis in the beach resort of Acapulco
The government declared a state of emergency in the region. [David Guzman/EPA]
street affected by Hurricane Otis in the beach resort of Acapulco
The World Meteorological Organization described the hurricane as 'one of the most rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones on record'. [Felix Marquez/AP Photo]
street affected by Hurricane Otis in the beach resort of Acapulco
Margarita Ibáñez walks next to the Postal River after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco. The city's municipal water system was down and about half a million homes lost power. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
street affected by Hurricane Otis in the beach resort of Acapulco
Downed electricity and telephone poles lay on a street. [Felix Marquez/AP Photo]
street affected by Hurricane Otis in the beach resort of Acapulco
Miguel Cantu shows his damaged home. The government has so far not estimated the cost of Otis, but Enki Research, which tracks tropical storms and models the cost of their damage, saw it 'likely approaching $15bn'. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
a high rise building with broken windows and chunks missing fron its facade
The hurricane peeled off sections of buildings in central Acapulco. [Rodrigo oropeza/AFP]