London’s ‘March For Palestine’ draws 100,000 demanding Gaza ceasefire

Police in London have estimated 100,000 people took to the streets for the “National March for Palestine” demonstration to denounce Israel’s relentless bombing campaign and total blockade of Gaza.

“We are all united to deliver the same message: we want the violence to end. We’re calling for an immediate ceasefire and for necessary humanitarian supplies to be safely delivered to the people of Gaza,” Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said in a post on X.

The violence will not end “until you address the root cause”, which he identified as Israel’s decades-long military occupation.

Chanting “Free Palestine”, holding banners and waving Palestinian flags, the protesters moved through London before massing at Downing Street, the official residence and office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.