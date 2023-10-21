In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

London’s ‘March For Palestine’ draws 100,000 demanding Gaza ceasefire

Pro-Palestinian supporters march again in London calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the safe delivery of aid

Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
An estimated 100,000 people took part in the 'March For Palestine' in London on Saturday [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Published On 21 Oct 2023

Police in London have estimated 100,000 people took to the streets for the “National March for Palestine” demonstration to denounce Israel’s relentless bombing campaign and total blockade of Gaza.

“We are all united to deliver the same message: we want the violence to end. We’re calling for an immediate ceasefire and for necessary humanitarian supplies to be safely delivered to the people of Gaza,” Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said in a post on X.

The violence will not end “until you address the root cause”, which he identified as Israel’s decades-long military occupation.

Chanting “Free Palestine”, holding banners and waving Palestinian flags, the protesters moved through London before massing at Downing Street, the official residence and office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Demonstrators gather in the rain at Marble Arch near London's Hyde Park before marching to the government district, Whitehall. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
People take part in a 'March For Palestine', in London
Waving Palestinian flags, participants called for an end to Israel’s blockade and air raids. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
People take part in a 'March For Palestine'
People take part in a National March For Palestine in London. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
A woman yells, at a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London
A woman yells at a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London
People stand in Trafalgar Square as they take part in the March For Palestine.[Hannah McKay/Reuters]
People take part in a 'March For Palestine', in London
Demonstrators hold flags and placards during the March for Palestine. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
Demonstrators hold a banner, at a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in London
Demonstrators hold a banner at the rally in solidarity with Palestinians in London. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Demonstrators hold up flags and placards during a pro Palestinian demonstration in London
Chanting "Free Palestine", the protesters moved through London before massing at Downing Street. [David Cliff/AP Photo]