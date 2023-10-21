A small number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid have started entering the besieged Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, even as Israel’s bombardment of the besieged enclave continued unabated.

The convoy of 20 trucks is the first to enter Gaza since fighting between Hamas and Israel began two weeks ago. It included food supplies and medicines but no fuel, which aid groups say is “absolutely critical” for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

Meanwhile, deadly Israeli air raids continued on Saturday across Gaza Strip, including in the south, where Israel had previously ordered residents relocate.