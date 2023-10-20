In Pictures

Gallery|Gaza

Photos: Palestine solidarity rallies around the world

Thousands of people in Muslim-majority countries and beyond held demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians.

People gather in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, during a rally in Karachi, Pakistan
People gather in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, during a rally in Karachi, Pakistan [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Published On 20 Oct 2023

Protesters from Jakarta to Tunis have taken to the streest to demand an end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza after nearly two weeks of intense air and artillery attacks that Palestinian authorities say have killed 4,100 people.

Some Western governments have voiced support for Israel’s military campaign, which has come after the Palestinian group Hamas killed more than 1,400 people in an attack on southern Israel, according to Israeli authorities. Many Muslim states have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with many of their people angry at humanitarian conditions in the besieged territory and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

An estimated 6,000 people took to the streets in Jordan’s capital Amman to protest against the continuing attack on Gaza, some chanting slogans calling for Hamas to intensify its attacks against Israel.

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters gathered at the western Trebil border crossing near Jordan in a demonstration organised by the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed Shia political groups and militias in Iraq.

Thousands of Egyptians demonstrated in cities and towns across the North African country in an expression of solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In Turkey, where the government has declared three days of mourning for Gaza, thousands of people staged protests outside mosques following Friday prayers in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

People of different nationalities gathered at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and protest against the Israeli assault.

After Friday prayers, they waved flags, carried banners and shouted slogans calling for a “Free Palestine” and an end to Israeli occupation.

“We are here today against the atrocities done by Zionists in Gaza and elsewhere in Palestine. They are doing it since 1948, they kicked us out that time and now they are trying to do same in Gaza,” said Palestinian Yousef Kiblawi, 49, who is a manager at an oil and gas company in Qatar.

Jordanians gather during a pro-Palestinian protest to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan
Jordanians gather during a pro-Palestinian rally to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan. [Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters]
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a sit-in protest as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Istanbul, Turkey
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a sit-in protest in Istanbul, Turkey. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
People of different nationalities gathered after Friday prayers at Imam Muhammad bin AbdulWahhab Mosque in Doha to rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
People of different nationalities gathered after Friday prayers at Imam Muhammad bin AbdulWahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar to rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, and against Israel's relentless attacks on the besieged enclave. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
People protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon
People demonstrate in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Beirut, Lebanon. [Amr Alfiky/Reuters]
Tunisians gather during a pro-Palestinian protest to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Tunis
Tunisians gather during a pro-Palestinian demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Tunis, Tunisia. [Jihed Abidellaoui/Reuters]
Yemenis gather during a pro-Palestinian protest to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen
Yemenis gather during a pro-Palestinian rally to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen. [Houthi Media Center via Reuters]
People hold a Palestinian flags as supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups gather during a protest against the U.S. for supporting Israel, and in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Najaf, Iraq
People hold a Palestinian flags as supporters of Iraqi Shia armed groups gather during a protest against the US for supporting Israel, and in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Najaf, Iraq. [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]
People take part in a protest in support of Palestinians
People take part in a demonstration in support of Palestinians at al-Azhar Mosque in Old Cairo, Egypt. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
Palestinians hold pictures of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN during a protest in support of the people of Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
Palestinians hold pictures of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN during a protest in support of the people of Gaza in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. [Yosri Aljamal/Reuters]
Protesters holding photos of aftermath from Gaza raids as they march during a protest in support of Palestinians after Friday prayers in the village of Diraz, Bahrain
Protesters hold photos of the aftermath from Gaza attacks as they march during a rally in support of Palestinians in Bahrain. [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
A woman shows a placard as Syrians gather during a pro-Palestinian protest to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp, near Damascus, Syria
A woman shows a placard as Syrians gather during a demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp, near Damascus, Syria. [Firas Makdesi/Reuters]
Pro-Palestinian supporters carrying placards shout slogans while taking part in a rally
Pro-Palestinian supporters carrying placards shout slogans while taking part in a protest outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]