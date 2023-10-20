Photos: Palestine solidarity rallies around the world

Protesters from Jakarta to Tunis have taken to the streest to demand an end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza after nearly two weeks of intense air and artillery attacks that Palestinian authorities say have killed 4,100 people.

Some Western governments have voiced support for Israel’s military campaign, which has come after the Palestinian group Hamas killed more than 1,400 people in an attack on southern Israel, according to Israeli authorities. Many Muslim states have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with many of their people angry at humanitarian conditions in the besieged territory and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

An estimated 6,000 people took to the streets in Jordan’s capital Amman to protest against the continuing attack on Gaza, some chanting slogans calling for Hamas to intensify its attacks against Israel.

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters gathered at the western Trebil border crossing near Jordan in a demonstration organised by the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed Shia political groups and militias in Iraq.

Thousands of Egyptians demonstrated in cities and towns across the North African country in an expression of solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In Turkey, where the government has declared three days of mourning for Gaza, thousands of people staged protests outside mosques following Friday prayers in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

People of different nationalities gathered at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and protest against the Israeli assault.

After Friday prayers, they waved flags, carried banners and shouted slogans calling for a “Free Palestine” and an end to Israeli occupation.

“We are here today against the atrocities done by Zionists in Gaza and elsewhere in Palestine. They are doing it since 1948, they kicked us out that time and now they are trying to do same in Gaza,” said Palestinian Yousef Kiblawi, 49, who is a manager at an oil and gas company in Qatar.