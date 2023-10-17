In Pictures

Hundreds of Palestinians flooded the streets of West Bank cities including Ramallah to rally against President Mahmoud Abbas.

Palestinians protest against an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital, in the West Bank city of Nablus [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Published On 17 Oct 2023

Security forces in Ramallah have fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters rallying against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as popular anger boils over after a deadly Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital.

Tuesday’s air strike on Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital is believed to be the single deadliest incident in Gaza since October 7. Authorities estimated it killed more than 500 people.

The strike drew condemnation from across the world, and protests were staged at Israel’s embassies in Turkey and Jordan, as well as near the United States Embassy in Lebanon. Israel has denied responsibility for the attack, though it has led a continued bombing campaign throughout the Gaza Strip.

Abbas cancelled a planned meeting in Jordan with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, in protest of the hospital bombardment and other attacks.

But as he returned to the West Bank, Abbas was greeted by hundreds of demonstrators marching in Ramallah’s central Manara Square to express frustration with the Palestinian Authority. Some chanted in support of Hamas leaders. Others threw rocks.

Clashes with Palestinian security forces also broke out in the West Bank cities of Nablus, Tubas and Jenin, a northern city that was the focus of major Israeli military operations earlier this year, according to witnesses.

The outbreak of West Bank protests highlights long-simmering Palestinian anger against Abbas, whose forces have faced criticism for coordinating with Israel on security in the territory.

The protest in Ramallah is the biggest since the Israel-Hamas war started. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
An estimated 500 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli air attack at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
A Palestinian boy flashes the victory sign during a protest in Nablus city. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Protesters lift flags representing the Palestinian group Hamas as they protest in Nablus city in the occupied West Bank. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Before Tuesday's hospital attack, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had been killed in the territory during Israel's 11-day bombardment. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Clashes with Palestinian security forces broke out late on Tuesday in several other cities in the West Bank, which is ruled by Abbas's Palestinian Authority. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Abbas cancelled a planned meeting with Biden following the blast, a senior Palestinian official said. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Children look on as Palestinians take part in a protest in Tubas. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Palestinians rally in Tubas, part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, after the Israeli strike on the Gaza hospital. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]