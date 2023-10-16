Gaza City – The bombs have not stopped falling from Israeli warplanes flying over the Gaza Strip.

In central Gaza City, a bomb hit the Ramlawi family home on al-Jalaa Street, killing at least two people and injuring 10 others.

The family home, which was not inhabited as the Ramlawis had fled earlier, was completely destroyed and caused major damage to surrounding buildings and homes.

The number of people killed by Israel’s aggression on Gaza has risen to 2,670 and those injured to 9,600. The majority of the casualties have been children and women.

According to the United Nations, an estimated 1 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been displaced in the first seven days of conflict with Israel in what the world body described as “catastrophic”.

Khalil Abu Qambaz, who lives on al-Jalaa Street, said the air attacks came without warning.

“People were just in their homes,” he said.

“Do the Israelis think we’ll move from here? We don’t have anywhere to go!

“I’d rather die under the rubble of my own home than someone else’s.”

Another resident, Sami al-Rawagh, was visibly shaken after the air attack.

“We were all sitting together, the family,” he said. “I don’t know if my cousin is alive or dead.

“We’re being destroyed. Is there anything left?”