Afghanistan hit by another earthquake in Herat region

A series of powerful quakes have levelled whole villages, burying families and leaving thousands homeless.

Injured people receive treatment after a powerful earthquake in Herat province on Sunday. [MSF Afghanistan via AP Photo]
Published On 15 Oct 2023

The western province of Herat in Afghanistan has been hit with a magnitude 6.3 earthquake – its third since powerful quakes on October 7 killed more than 2,000 people.

The series of quakes has levelled whole villages, burying families and leaving thousands homeless as winter approaches.

Residents in Herat, the capital of an Afghan province by the same name, had just begun returning to their homes – after days of sleeping outside fearing aftershocks – when the latest earthquake hit around 8am (02:30 GMT) on Sunday.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake had an epicentre 33km (21 miles) northwest of Herat City.

Save the Children said four people had died and that Herat Regional Hospital received 153 injured. Structures in the Baloch area of Rabat Sangi district have collapsed. Several villages have been destroyed, according to the aid group. Authorities have given lower casualty numbers.

Sayed Kazim Rafiqi, 42, a Herat resident, said he had never seen such devastation before, with a majority of houses damaged and “people terrified”.

Rafiqi and others headed to the hospital to donate much-needed blood. “We have to help in any way possible,” he said.

An Afghan woman and her children walk amid debris after a powerful earthquake in Herat province. [Save the Children via AP]
Injured people receive treatment after the quake in Herat. [MSF Afghanistan via AP Photo]
Survivors are brought to a hospital following the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that shook western Afghanistan. [AFP]
A general view shows debris of houses that were damaged in a series of earthquakes, in the Injil district of Herat province. [Mohsen Karimi/AFP]
Injured people receive treatment after the earthquake in Herat. [MSF Afghanistan via AP Photo]
An earthquake survivor in Herat province is transported on a gurney. [MSF Afghanistan via AP Photo]
Families affected by the earthquake wait for relief in the Zenda Jan district of Herat. [Samiullah Popal/EPA]
People wait to receive medical treatment at a temporary clinic in the Zenda Jan district. [Samiullah Popal/EPA]
Survivors receive relief material in Zenda Jan. [Samiullah Popal/EPA]
A donkey sits amid the debris of houses that were damaged in a series of earthquakes, in Injil district in Herat. [Mohsen Karimi/AFP]