In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Tens of thousands rally around the world against Israel’s Gaza bombardment

From Baghdad and Amman to Jakarta and Islamabad, large protests are held in solidarity with the Palestinians.

People rally to protest against the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen
People rally to protest against the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Published On 13 Oct 2023

Tens of thousands of people have poured onto the streets around the world in support of the Palestinians as Israel prepares for a possible ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Protesters denounced Israel’s heavy bombardment of the besieged enclave that has so far killed more than 1,500 people and it came after an unprecedented attack by Hamas, the group running Gaza, killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.

In Baghdad, large crowds filled Tahrir Square in the centre of the Iraqi capital for protests called by the influential Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

In Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, demonstrators took to the streets waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

After prayers in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, some worshippers stepped on US and Israeli flags, in a sign of disrespect.

Some 1,000 Muslims rallied in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after Friday prayers to show solidarity with the Palestinians. Chanting “Free Palestine” and “Crush the Zionists”, they burned two effigies draped with Israeli flags.

Islamic leaders in Indonesia appealed to all mosques in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation to pray for peace and safety for the Palestinian people.

The chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council had urged all mosques to perform the Qunut Nazilahto prayer, one made for protection, to ask for God’s help so that “the conflict in the Gaza Strip would end quickly”.

Sri Lankan Muslims participate in a protest against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
People also took to the streets of Sri Lanka's Colombo to protest against Israel's bombardment on Gaza. [AP Photo]
Advertisement
People take part in a demonstration in support of the freedom of Palestine and against colonialism at the Christopher Columbus monument in Barcelona
People take part in a demonstration in support of Palestinians at the Christopher Columbus monument in Barcelona, Spain. [Toni Albir/EPA]
Muslims hold a Palestinian flag and banners as they shout slogans during a rally supporting the Palestinians, in Jakarta
A man holds a Palestinian flag at a rally in support of Palestinians in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Mast Irham/EPA]
A group of students from different universities stage a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians and reject the Dutch government's policy of solidarity with Israel in The Hague,
A group of students from different universities stage a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in The Hague, Netherlands. [Mouneb Taim/Anadolu]
A woman holds a banner that says 'Free Gaza' in a Pro-Palestinian demonstration held in front of the Embassy of Israel to Mexico,
A woman holds a banner that says 'Free Gaza' in a pro-Palestinian demonstration held in front of the embassy of Israel in Mexico City, Mexico. [Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu]
Protesters show banners as they take part in a rally in support of Palestinians, in front of the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva
Protesters they take part in a rally in support of the Palestinians in front of the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. [Martial Trezzini/EPA]
Advertisement
a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Baghdad, Iraq
An overview of the massive protest in Baghdad, Iraq. [Ahmed Saad/Reuters]
Palestinian supporters take part in a rally against the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Canberra,
People take part in a rally in support of Palestinians in Canberra, Australia. [Mick tsikas/EPA]
epaselect epa10915464 People with Palestinian flags demonstrate in support of the Palestinian people, in Caracas, Venezuela
People with Palestinian flags demonstrate in support of the Palestinian people in Caracas, Venezuela. [Miquel Gutierrez/EPA]
People attend a demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Istanbul,
People in Turkey's Istanbul attend a demonstration to express solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
Jordanians gather to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Jordanians gather in Amman to also express their solidarity with Palestinians. [Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters]