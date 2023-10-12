Photos show scale of the destruction of Israel air attacks on Gaza

In Pictures

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced across Gaza due to Israel’s aerial bombardment after Hamas’s attack.

Rubble litters a street between smoldering buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in Jabaliya
Rubble litters a street between smoldering buildings hit by an Israeli air raid on the Jabalia refugee camp. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
After spending the night in pitch darkness, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Thursday woke up once again to the sight of pulverised neighbourhoods, as Israel unleashed more air raids following an unprecedented attack last week by Hamas, the group running the besieged enclave.

Residents have described the aerial attacks as the heaviest bombing campaign in recent memory, with more than 1,200 people killed. In Israel, the death toll from Hamas’s attack has reached 1,300.

International aid groups are now warning that deaths in Gaza could accelerate as Israel has announced a “complete siege” of the densely populated territory, blocking the entry of food and fuel.

On Wednesday, Gaza’s only power station ran out of fuel and shut down, leaving only lights powered by scattered private generators. Those will shut off shortly as well if fuel is not allowed in.

Destruction from Israeli aerial bombardment is seen in Gaza City
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has reported that at least 340,000 Palestinians have been displaced across Gaza. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
A view of the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Jabalia,
The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has levelled 1,000 homes since Saturday and many in the territory face dire shortages of water, fuel and medical supplies, the UN’s humanitarian office says. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
Destruction from Israeli aerial bombardment is seen in Gaza City
Another 560 housing units have been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable, according to the UN. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis
Palestinians inspect the damage after Israeli air raids destroyed buildings in Khan Younis. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City.
Buildings destroyed by Israeli air raids on Jabalia. [Yahya Hassouna/AFP]
Palestinians gather on rubble in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis
Residents say 'nowhere is safe' in Gaza as the air attacks have been targeting sites all across the enclave. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A view shows houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City
At least 12,600 homes have sustained damage due to Israeli air attacks across the enclave. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Palestinians inspect the damage
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli attack on Sousi mosque in Gaza City. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A view shows the ruins of Palestinian houses
The ruins of Palestinian houses at Shati refugee camp. [Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters]