Dozens killed in bombing at mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar

A blast at a mosque inside the provincial police headquarters in Peshawar killed at least 32 worshippers and wounded 150 more.

Security personnel cordon off the site of a mosque blast inside the provincial police headquarters in Peshawar. [Maaz Ali/AFP]
Published On 30 Jan 2023

An explosion inside a mosque killed at least 32 people and wounded about 150 more in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, a government official said, adding many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for noon prayers.

The mosque is located within a compound that includes the headquarters of the provincial police force and a counterterrorism department, Peshawar’s police chief Ijaz Khan said on Monday.

The possibility of a suicide bombing could not be ruled out, he said, adding that traces of explosives were found inside the mosque.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the blast, which ripped through the crowded mosque, causing a wall to collapse.

The building is located in a highly fortified area of the city. There were at least 260 people inside, police official Sikandar Khan said.

“A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it,” he added.

Men take an injured victim to a hospital in Peshawar. [Khuram Parvez/Reuters]
At least 32 people were killed and about 150 injured in the mosque blast. [Maaz Ali/AFP]
Volunteers help an injured man upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
An ambulance transports injured victims outside the police headquarters in Peshawar. [Abdul Majeed/AFP]
Security officials inspect the site of the blast. [Maaz Ali/AFP]
The capacity of the main hall of the mosque was nearly 300 and it was 'nearly full' at the time of the explosion, police say. [Maaz Ali/AFP]
The mosque is situated in Peshawar Police Lines, which is part of the city’s 'red zone' and has numerous important government installations. [Maaz Ali/AFP]
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. [Maaz Ali/AFP]