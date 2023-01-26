In Pictures

Gallery

India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations

Tens of thousands gather to watch the celebrations on a newly-revamped ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi.

India Republic Day
Indian paramilitary soldiers march through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Published On 26 Jan 2023

India has showcased its military might and cultural heritage in a colourful parade at a revamped ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi to mark Republic Day, the anniversary of the day the country’s constitution came into effect in 1950.

Tens of thousands of people endured a winter chill and mist on Thursday as they gathered to watch the parade, where Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was a guest of honour.

A 144-member band and marching contingent from the Egyptian Armed Forces also joined battalions of the Indian military and police in the parade.

El-Sisi, in a blue suit and matching tie, was flanked by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore a saffron-and-yellow–coloured turban.

Many women, men, schoolchildren and folk dancers in colourful dresses performed cultural and fusion dances down the boulevard amid big cheers from the crowd.

Howitzer guns, tanks, supersonic cruise missiles, anti-tank missiles and armoured personnel carriers were displayed at the parade, with hundreds of men from police and military battalions marching along. Stunt performers on motorbikes also joined from the presidential palace.

Other participants included a camel-mounted regiment with its moustachioed riders led by a shiny brass band with tubas.

The 90-minute parade ended with a flypast featuring 75 air force fighters, including Rafale jets, transport planes and helicopters.

Rajpath Avenue, built by India’s former British rulers, was redeveloped as part of India’s 75th-anniversary celebrations of independence the past two years. It is lined on both sides by huge lawns, canals and rows of trees, and has been renamed Kartavya Path, the path of duty.

Workers who helped refurbish the boulevard, their families and maintenance workers were seated in front of the main dais during the parade as part of this year’s theme: “Participation of the common people”.

India traditionally invites foreign leaders to witness the parade. Then-French President Francois Hollande was the guest of honour in 2016 and then-US President Barack Obama viewed it in 2015. Ten Southeast Asian leaders watched the parade in 2018.

India Republic Day
Indian forces march through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Advertisement
India Republic Day
Egyptian soldiers march through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
India Republic Day
Indian Army's Akash missile launchers drive through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard during the parade. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
India Republic Day
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meets officials as he arrives at the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
India Republic Day
Rajpath Avenue, built by former British rulers, was redeveloped as part of India's 75th-anniversary of independence and has been renamed Kartavaya Path. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
India Republic Day
Indian soldiers patrol a closed market in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, on Republic Day. [Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo]
Advertisement
India Republic Day
Indian police personnel march as they participate in a Republic Day parade in Srinagar. [Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo]
India Republic Day
A contingent of Veerangana, female commandos of provincial Assam police, take part in a Republic Day parade in Guwahati. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
India Republic Day
Schoolchildren participate in a Republic Day parade in Guwahati. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
India Republic Day
A tableau of Uttar Pradesh state drives through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
India Republic Day
Camel-mounted Indian Border Security Force soldiers march through the Kartavya Path during the parade. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]