In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Peru protesters clash with police after president calls for truce

Police fired tear gas and pellets amid clashes with protesters demanding President Dina Boluarte’s resignation.

Peru Unrest
Police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in downtown Lima. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
Published On 25 Jan 2023

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru’s capital and were met with volleys of tear gas and pellets amid clashes with security forces just hours after President Dina Boluarte called for a “truce” in almost two months of protests.

The anti-government protest on Tuesday was the largest – and most violent – since last Thursday, when large groups of people, many from remote Andean regions, descended on the capital to demand Boluarte’s resignation, immediate elections and the dissolution of Congress.

Before last week, most of the large anti-government protests that followed the removal of President Pedro Castillo took place in remote regions of Peru, largely in the country’s south, exposing deep division between residents of the capital and the long-neglected countryside.

The crisis that has sparked Peru’s worst political violence in more than two decades began when Castillo, Peru’s first leader from a rural Andean background, tried to short-circuit the third impeachment proceeding of his young administration by ordering Congress dissolved on December 7.

Lawmakers impeached him instead, the national police arrested him before he could find sanctuary and Boluarte, who was his vice president, was sworn in.

Since then, 56 people have died amid the unrest involving Castillo’s supporters, 45 of whom died in direct clashes with security forces, according to Peru’s ombudsman. None of the deaths has been in Lima.

Peru Unrest
Police stand behind their shield during clashes with anti-government protesters. Human rights activists have acknowledged acts of violence by some protesters but say the demonstrations have largely been peaceful. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Peru Unrest
An anti-government protester holding a mop faces police in Lima. Human rights advocates say they are dismayed by the lack of international outcry over events in Peru and have condemned the state violence [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
Peru Unrest
Protesters are seeking the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the release from prison of former President Pedro Castillo, immediate elections and justice for demonstrators killed in clashes with police. [Guadalupe Pardo/AP Photo]
Peru Unrest
The anti-government protest on Tuesday was the largest and most violent since last Thursday, when large groups of people, many from remote Andean regions, descended on the capital. [Guadalupe Pardo/AP Photo]
Peru Unrest
Police detain an anti-government protester in Lima. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
Peru Unrest
Before last week, most of the large anti-government protests that followed the removal of President Castillo took place in remote regions of Peru, largely in the country's south. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Peru Unrest
Since the protests started, 56 people have died amid the unrest involving Castillo's supporters, 45 of whom died in direct clashes with security forces, according to Peru's ombudsman. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
Peru Unrest
Boluarte had earlier called for a truce and blamed protesters for the political violence that has engulfed the country. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]