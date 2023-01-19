In Pictures

Gallery|Football

Deadly stampede at Basra stadium ahead of Gulf Cup final

Thousands of spectators gathered outside the 65,000-capacity venue hosting the match between Iraq and Oman.

Basra stampede
Fans trying to enter the Basra International Stadium before the final of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.[Mohammed Aty/Reuters]
Published On 19 Jan 2023

A stampede outside a stadium in the southern Iraqi city of Basra has killed at least two people and injured dozens, hours before the kickoff of the Arabian Gulf Cup final.

The incident on Thursday happened as thousands of spectators gathered to attend the match between Iraq and Oman, due to start at 7pm (16:00 GMT) at Basra International Stadium.

Iraq’s interior ministry, in a statement, urged people who do not have tickets for the final to leave the stadium area. It said the venue was full and all gates have been closed.

Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged people to help authorities “show the final match of [the] 25th edition of the Gulf Cup in its most beautiful form”.

State media reported that giant screens were placed at different public places in Basra so that people could watch the match.

Basra stampede
People gather outside the 65,000-capacity stadium. [Mohammed Aty/Reuters]
Soccer fans attempt to enter the Basra International Stadium
Fans attempt to jump a fence to enter the venue hosting the match between Iraq and Oman. [Mohammed Aty/Reuters]
Basra stampede
Injured spectators are brought into an emergency area at the Basra International Stadium following the incident. [Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP]
Basra stampede
Ambulances transport injured people. [Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP]
Basra stampede
An injured spectator being treated in the emergency area. [Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP]
Basra stampede
Iraq’s interior ministry told people in Basra not to go to the stadium unless they had tickets for the match. [Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP]
Basra stampede
Stadium security teams monitor the seating of fans inside the stadium. [Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP]
Basra stadium
Witnesses described the scenes outside the stadium as 'chaotic'. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]