Helicopter crash kills 18, including Ukrainian interior minister

Crash near nursery in the town of Brovary kills at least 18 people, including Denys Monastyrskyy and three children.

Ukraine helicopter crash
A body lies on the ground at the site where a helicopter crashed in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Published On 18 Jan 2023

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed several Ukrainian officials, including the country’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy, according to authorities.

The latest death toll from the crash on Wednesday near a nursery in Brovary stood at 18, Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of Kyiv region, wrote on Telegram.

Three children were among those killed, as were Monastyrskyy’s deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych.

A total of 29 people were injured, including 15 children.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash of the emergency services helicopter was an accident or a result of the almost 11-month war with Russia.

Ukraine helicopter crash
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy (L) and acting head of Ukraine's State Security Service Vasyl Maliuk during a news briefing in Kyiv on September 22, 2022. [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Ukraine helicopter crash
The helicopter came down close to the nursery and a residential building in Brovary to the northeast of the capital, local officials said. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Ukraine helicopter crash
A serviceman stands guard near crash victims' bodies at the site in Brovary. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Ukraine helicopter crash
The regional governor said 29 people were injured, including 15 children. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Ukraine helicopter crash
It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Ukraine helicopter crash
A body lies on the ground at the site of the crash. There was no immediate comment from Russia, and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Ukraine helicopter crash
Monastyrskyy was responsible for the police and security inside Ukraine.[Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]