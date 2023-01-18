A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed several Ukrainian officials, including the country’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy, according to authorities.

The latest death toll from the crash on Wednesday near a nursery in Brovary stood at 18, Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of Kyiv region, wrote on Telegram.

Three children were among those killed, as were Monastyrskyy’s deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych.

A total of 29 people were injured, including 15 children.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash of the emergency services helicopter was an accident or a result of the almost 11-month war with Russia.