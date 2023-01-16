In Pictures

Photo: Nigeria’s female bouncers shatter stereotypes

The all-female Nigerian bouncers’ team is honing skills and shattering stereotypes in a male-dominated industry.

Nigeria's female bouncers
Nsikan Ekandem, Tolulope Ukpanah, Margaret Thomas and Samantha Joseph, members of the female-only security team Dragon Squad Limited, during an exercise session at Camp Gee Hotel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Growing up, Emem Thomas’s strong body was not the kind that was commonly admired in the city of Uyo, southern Nigeria.

The snarky remarks shook her confidence and natural affability, but one day she claimed her niche and founded the Dragon Squad Limited, a team of strong women bouncers who are shattering stereotypes.

“I love what I see dragons do in movies,” the 37-year-old says. “They are also a symbol of power and protection.”

In business since 2018, Thomas only employs women with a certain body build, creating a safe space for strong, plus-size women to excel in a traditionally male-dominated field.

The 43 Dragons have worked security at about 2,000 events including house parties, funerals, political rallies and club nights.

“People expect us to be in the kitchen or probably doing makeup and other feminine roles, but joining this squad has really enlightened me,” said Peace Vigorous, the youngest of the crew at 23 years old.

Thomas leads her Dragons through gruelling fitness sessions – the women have acquired skills, strength and, most importantly for Thomas, confidence.

“Most of them… were always shy. They couldn’t talk,” she said, noting that she too used to be introverted because of her weight.

But her newfound confidence has transformed her social and family life with her two children. She no longer considers herself an introvert or shies away from events.

Public behaviour such as standing in front of a crowd and giving orders can be particularly challenging for women used to avoiding the public eye.

“Face the crowd and be yourself,” Thomas tells them when they falter. “You are supposed to be seen and known.”

“I see no reason why women (should not be) given a chance,” she says. She believes female bouncers “have a way of taking off danger” by listening to troublemakers and victims in a way that most men do not have patience for.

But not all is smooth sailing for the Dragons, In addition to walkie-talkies, boots and dark glasses, the bouncers carry pepper spray.

The risk of being molested on the job is “always something we have in mind”, said Thomas, as is the likelihood of “men looking down on us”.

Gender violence is rife in Nigeria, which has one of the world’s highest rates of sexual assault. Armed groups in the north are renowned for kidnapping girls and women and trafficking them into sex work and forced labour.

For Thomas, change comes with “breaking the barrier” to show what women bring to all sectors of society.

Nigeria's female bouncers
Enobong Udofia, 26, stands guard at a funeral event in Etinan, Akwa Ibom. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Nigeria's female bouncers
Members of the Dragon Squad Limited get into a bus as they head to work at an event in Etinan, Akwa Ibom. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Nigeria's female bouncers
Tolulope Ukpana, right, stands guard at a fashion show in Uyo. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Nigeria's female bouncers
Esther Brown and Ukeme Tom, 37, guard the newly crowned King Obong Ibanga Ikpe at his coronation ceremony in Uyo. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Nigeria's female bouncers
Tolulope Ukpanah and Emem Effiong check a boy's bag at the entrance of a reception party in Uyo. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Nigeria's female bouncers
Evelyn Ogolo stands guard in front of Mrs Sadafy, the principal who hired them for close protection service, and her family at an event in Eket. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Nigeria's female bouncers
Mfoniso Peter and Glory Anthony speak to a man at the entrance of a funeral, at an event centre in Eket. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Nigeria's female bouncers
Peace Vigorous, 23, the youngest member of the Dragon Squad, prepares to attend a praise and worship night at a church in Uyo. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Nigeria's female bouncers
A Dragon helps Peace Vigorous put her badge on as they prepare to work at an event in Uyo. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]