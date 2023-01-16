In Pictures

Russia-Ukraine war

Dnipro devastated by one of Russia’s deadliest attacks

The death toll from a missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro has risen to 35.

Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
Emergency personnel work at an apartment block that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Published On 16 Jan 2023

The death toll from an alleged Russian missile attack in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official says.

Rescuers searched for more victims in the rubble of an apartment building that was hit, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Monday.

At least 75 people were wounded and 35 others are missing after Saturday’s strike.

About 1,700 people lived in the multistorey building. Residents said there were no military facilities at the site.

If the death toll is confirmed, it would mark the deadliest attack in one place since a September 30 strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, according to the Associated Press-Frontline War Crimes Watch project.

The attack appears to have been part of a barrage of Russian cruise missile strikes across Ukraine.

The Kremlin on Monday denied responsibility for the attack.

“The Russian armed forces do not strike residential buildings or social infrastructure, they strike military targets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, before referring to the “conclusion of some representatives of the Ukrainian side” that the strike could have been caused by air defence.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting raged in the eastern province of Donetsk, where the Russian military says it has control of the salt-mining town of Soledar but Ukraine asserts that its troops are still fighting.

If Russian forces have won full control of Soledar, it would allow them to inch closer to the city of Bakhmut. The battle for Bakhmut has raged for months and caused substantial casualties on both sides.

With the grinding war nearing the 11-month mark, the UK government announced it would deliver tanks to Ukraine, its first donation of such heavy weaponry. Although the pledge of 14 Challenger 2 tanks appeared modest, Ukrainian officials expect it will encourage other Western nations to supply more tanks.

Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
Rescue workers clear rubble from the apartment building in Dnipro. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP]
Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
About 1,700 people lived in the multistory building, and residents say there were no military facilities at the site. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
Emergency workers carry a body from the debris on January 16, 2023, when the death toll rose to 35. [Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters]
Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
The strike on the building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023, was part of a barrage of Russian cruise missiles across Ukraine. [Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Reuters]
Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
An emergency worker holds a cat rescued at the site. [Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Reuters]
Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
Residents of Dnipro watch emergency crews work after the deadliest attack in one place in Ukraine in nearly four months. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
Emergency personnel retrieve a body from the rubble of the heavily damaged building, where 35 people remain missing. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
Residents carry their belongings from the residential building heavily damaged in the missile strike in Dnipro. [Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP]
Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
Russia carried out renewed air attacks as fierce fighting rages in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]