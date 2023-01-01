In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: New Year 2023 celebrations around the world

From New Zealand to New York City, revellers welcome 2023 with confetti, fireworks and dancing.

New year
Confetti flies around the countdown clock during the first public New Year's event since the coronavirus pandemic at Times Square in New York City in the United States. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Published On 1 Jan 2023

A festive atmosphere has swept across the world as countdowns and fireworks ushered in 2023.

The celebrations for the New Year began in the tiny atoll nation of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved across Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, through Asia and Europe and into the Americas.

Go through our gallery below to see how people around the world welcomed the arrival of 2023.

New year
Fireworks explode over Sky Tower in central Auckland as New Year celebrations begin in New Zealand. [Dean Purcel/NZ Herald via AP]
Advertisement
New year
A Palestinian man rides his horse next to a 2023 drawing on the sand at a beach in Gaza City during the last sunset of 2022. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
New year
Fireworks light the sky over the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill during New Year celebrations in Athens, Greece. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP Photo]
New year
Revellers watch a sound and light show projected on the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the New Year on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. [Aurelien Morissard/AP Photo]
New year
Fireworks are seen over Victoria Harbour at midnight in Hong Kong. [Anthony Kwan/AP Photo]
New year
Revellers gather in the rain as they wait for the countdown during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, the US. [Andres Kudacki/AP Photo]
Advertisement
New year
People bring in the New Year as they watch fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]
New year
Performers take part in the London New Year's Day Parade in the United Kingdom's capital. [Toby Melville/Reuters]
New year
A reveller spins burning-steel wool to spread sparks of fire during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
New year
A commercial aircraft approaches the runway as the sun sets for the last time in 2022 in New Delhi, India. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
New year
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in the Australian city. [Jaimi Joy/Reuters]
New year
A woman in Japanese traditional kimono attire rings in the New Year by joining a Buddhist ritual called "Joya no Kane" at Sensoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo. In the ritual, temple bells are tolled 108 times, it is said, to get rid of people's 108 vices and earthly desires in the previous year and to make a fresh start in the New Year. [Hiro Komae/AP Photo]