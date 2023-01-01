In Pictures
Photos: New Year 2023 celebrations around the world
From New Zealand to New York City, revellers welcome 2023 with confetti, fireworks and dancing.
A festive atmosphere has swept across the world as countdowns and fireworks ushered in 2023.
The celebrations for the New Year began in the tiny atoll nation of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved across Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, through Asia and Europe and into the Americas.
Go through our gallery below to see how people around the world welcomed the arrival of 2023.
