Photos: Scientists fight to protect DR Congo rainforest

Fears grow for future of rainforest, deemed critical for sequestering CO2, as loggers and farmers push deeper inside.

The Congo Basin rainforest covers an immense area and is home to a dizzying array of species threatened by farmers and loggers [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
Published On 8 Sep 2022

A tower bristling with sensors juts above the canopy in northern Democratic Republic of the Congo, measuring carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from the world’s second-largest tropical rainforest.

Spanning several countries in central Africa, the Congo Basin rainforest covers an immense area and is home to a dizzying array of species.

But concerns are growing for the future of the forest, deemed critical for sequestering CO2, as loggers and farmers push ever deeper inside.

Scientists at the Yangambi Biosphere Reserve in the DRC’s Tshopo province are studying the rainforest’s role in climate change – a subject that received scant attention until recently.

Standing 55 metres (180 feet) tall, the CO2-measuring flux tower came online in 2020 in the lush reserve of 250,000 hectares (620,000 acres). Yangambi was renowned for tropical agronomy research during the Belgian colonial era.

This week, it also hosted scientists as part of meetings in the DRC dubbed pre-COP 27, ahead of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in November.

Thomas Sibret, who runs the CongoFlux CO2 measuring project, said that flux towers are common worldwide.

But until one was set up in Yangambi, there had been none in Congo, which had “limited our understanding of this ecosystem”, he said.

About 30 billion tonnes of carbon are stored across the Congo Basin, researchers estimated in a study in Nature in 2016. The figure is roughly equivalent to three years of global emissions.

Sibret said more time is required to draw definitive conclusions from the data gathered by DRC’s flux tower, but one thing is certain: the rainforest sequesters more greenhouse gases than it emits.

Paolo Cerutti, the head of the Center for International Forestry Research’s operations in the DRC, warned that slash-and-burn agriculture poses a particular threat to the future of the rainforest, pointing out that half a million hectares of forest were lost last year.

Slash-and-burn agriculture sees villagers cultivate lands until they become depleted, then clear forests to create new lands, and repeat the cycle. With the DRC’s population of about 100 million people set to expand, many worry the forest is in dire threat.

There are efforts to help farmers in the remote and impoverished region to make a living while sustaining the environment.

Helene Fatouma, the president of a women’s association, says fish ponds on the edge of the forest now yield 1,450 kilogrammes of fish in six months, as opposed to 30 previously.

Experts also encourage the use of more efficient kilns to produce more charcoal and teach loggers how to select which trees to fell.

Trees in the Yangambi forest with the flux tower, 100km (62 miles) from the city of Kisangani, in the Tshopo province. The 55-metre tower, which measures the carbon absorbed or emitted by the forest, stands in the lush setting of the Yangambi biosphere reserve, which covers some 250,000 hectares along the Congo river, in Tshopo province. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
Thomas Sibret, scientist and student at the University of Ghent, verifies the devices installed in the trees in the Yangambi Biosphere Reserve. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
Tresor Bolaya, 26, a technician at the wood laboratory, looks at a piece of wood under a microscope in Yangambi. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
Elasi Ramazani (L), 69, director of the Yangambi herbarium and a scientist for nearly 25 years, talks with another scientist in the room where they study herbs in Yangambi, Tshopo province. The site, renowned for its research in tropical agronomy during the time of Belgian colonisation, hosts a herbarium that has more than 6000 species. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
A general view of villages on the bank of the Congo River some kilometres from the city of Kisangani, in the Tshopo province of northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
A man fells a tree used in a charcoal oven in Yanonge, 60km (37 miles) from the city of Kisangani, in the province of Tshopo. At least six trees are felled for this purpose and will produce between 12-13 bags of charcoal. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
A general view of a deforested farm in Yanonge in Tshopo province, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on August 31, 2022. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
A group of people work on a charcoal kiln in Yanonge. The charcoal is produced in conditions where the environment is not polluted. The community leaves the wood for 45 days to reduce the rate of humidity and they produce the charcoal within a legal framework from the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) that supports the local community in training as well as in the legal process of obtaining logging documents. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
Boloka Nafisa (L), 18, works with husband Yuma Haishi Jean-Benie, 22, in a charcoal kiln to collect charcoal and bring it to market in the centre of the village as well as other surrounding areas of Yanonge. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
Berta, a housewife, keeps the fire going for cooking food in the courtyard of her plot in Yanonge. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
Members of the Akili Ni Mali structure feed fish in Yanonge. Akili Ni Mali is a structure that was created to meet the primary needs of women who were unemployed and had no other option than to make charcoal or practise agriculture in the region of Yanongo. These activities accelerate deforestation but with the technical support of the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), the women have come together to do other activities that help preserve the environment. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]
After a day's work, a group of members of the Akili Ni Mali structure return to their homes in the center of the village of Yanonge. [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]