Photos: Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, who spent seven decades on the British throne, has died at age 96.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced [Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images]
Published On 8 Sep 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 96.

The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of condolences from politicians in the UK and around the world.

The queen spent seven decades on the throne as the UK rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and banknotes, was among the most reproduced in the world.

Crown Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain, later Queen Elizabeth II, with her pony, at age 10 [Getty Images]
Princess Elizabeth, standing by an Auxiliary Territorial Service first aid truck wearing an officer's uniform in 1945 [Keystone/Getty Images]
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, duke of Edinburgh, inspect a guard of the Aden Protectorate Levies at the Crescent Gardens, in Aden, Yemen, on April 27, 1954 [Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, duke of Edinburgh, wave to a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947, shortly after their wedding at Westminster Abbey [Keystone/Getty Images]
Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, on June 2, 1953 [Hulton Archive/Getty Images]
Prince Andrew perches on Prince Philip's lap during a picnic on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne [Getty Images]
Queen Elizabeth II photographing her corgis at Windsor Park in 1960 in Windsor, England [Anwar Hussein/Getty Images]
Queen Elizabeth II sits astride her horse, Burmese, as she makes her way from Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, UK, on June 12, 1971 [Steve Wood/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]
Then-US President Ronald Reagan laughs as Queen Elizabeth II delivers a brief address during a state dinner in San Francisco, California [Bettmann/Getty Images]
Queen Elizabeth II presents the Order of Merit to Mother Teresa at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, on November 24, 1983 [Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images]
Princess Diana, left, watches polo alongside her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II [Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images]
Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II meet at the Vatican, on October 17, 2000 [Alessandro Bianchi/Pool via AP Photo]
Members of the royal family watch a flyby from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, on June 11, 2016 [Toby Melville/Reuters]
The UK's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony marking her official birthday in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle in Windsor, UK, June 12, 2021 [Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters]
Queen Elizabeth II smiles to the crowd from Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2022, as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations [Frank Augstein/Pool via AFP]
Queen Elizabeth II prepares to receive new UK Conservative Party leader Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle, on September 6, 2022 [Jane Barlow/Pool via Reuters]